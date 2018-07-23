English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone's Wax Figure to Join Madame Tussauds in London, Delhi
Actress Deepika Padukone will be joining the worlds biggest superstars at Madame Tussauds with wax figures in London and Delhi.
Deepika, daughter of sports personality Prakash Padukone, made her Bollywood foray with Om Shanti Om, beginning a journey that has seen her experience a whole lot of success. Known for her savvy style and versatility seen via films as diverse as Piku and Padmaavat, Deepika has also done a Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
The team of Madame Tussauds expert artists met Deepika in London for the all-important sitting for her figures, where they took over 200 specific measurements, as well as photographs to create an authentic likeness.
Deepika is "delighted".
"The sitting with the team of experts was a special experience and I look forward to the incredible figure at the attraction," the actress said in a statement.
Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said: "Deepika is an extremely talented actress that Bollywood has seen over the years. Her fan following is huge and is growing across the world. Her beauty has won the hearts of millions across the nation and worldwide.
"We are thrilled to announce her figure at the Delhi attraction. We are certain that our guests will love to see her wax figure."
