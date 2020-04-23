Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone's Conversation on Mental Health with WHO Chief 'Put on Hold', Read Her Statement

Deepika Padukone said in her statement that mental health is a very real and valid aspect of the coronavirus pandemic.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2020, 7:23 AM IST
Deepika Padukone's Conversation on Mental Health with WHO Chief 'Put on Hold', Read Her Statement
With an aim to prioritise mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were to engage in an online discussion on April 23 at 7:30 pm IST. However, Deepika has announced that her session has been put on hold until further notice. The reason for the same was not disclosed by the actress.

Deepika wrote in a statement on Wednesday, "I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020, has been put on hold until further notice."

She added, "Having said that mental health is a very real and valid aspect of the pandemic, one that I hope we all prioritise and nurture through these unusual times and beyond."

Deepika was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014. A year after going public with her diagnosis, the 34-year-old actor launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in sports-drama ‘83. The film tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem are also part of the project.

(With inputs from PTI)

