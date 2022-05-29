Deepika Padukone’s Hand-embroidered Statement Collar Made From 1200 Pearls And 200 Crystals

Deepika Padukone sartorial journey on the Cannes red carpet exuded grace, elegance, and royalty. From day 1 the actor and jury member has been celebrating global fashion at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika who graced the red carpet in a gorgeous black and gold sari designed by Sabyasachi at the closing ceremony, picked a regal ivory sari designed by celebrated Indian designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the closing ceremony.

Looking like royalty, Deepika’s sari featured an exquisite statement collar featuring approximately 1200 pearls and 200 crystals. Describing the piece of art adorned by the star, the designer duo took to Instagram and wrote: “Deepika Padukone is heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wears an off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. A bustier with pearls and crystals and a spectacular, hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar completes the ethereal look. (sic).”

Draped by the celebrated drape artist and a favourite among Bollywood stars, Dolly Jain wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram. Elated to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival and draping Deepika for the occasion, Dolly said: “What an honour to be here, to drape this diva as she represents our roots in an iconic ruffle saree.(sic).”

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika’s hair and makeup was done by Yianni Tsapatori and Sandhya Shekar. Deepika accessorised her look with earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. With hair tied in a sleek bun and her look enhanced with minimal makeup, the overall look exuded royalty.

Apart from Deepika’s elegant sari, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designs were also adorned by actor and writer Sukhmani Sadana. Wearing an exquisite ivory and gold sari from the brand’s diffuse line ASAL by Abu Sandeep, Sukhmani paired the saree with an embellished bustier. She completed her look with a pair of chandbalis from Amrapali Jewels. Taking to Instagram, Sukhami shared her heartfelt note, she wrote: Been called a small town girl my whole life. Small town girls also make it to Cannes! Thank you universe and all the ones who’ve always had faith in me. Ps: Last pic… Can’t keep Calm! I’m at Cannes. That’s the Amritsari me (sic).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.