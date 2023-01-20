Deepika-Ranveer to SRK-Gauri, Stylish Couples at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on January 19th and joining them in their celebration were Bollywood’s favourite couples including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Keeping their style quotient glamorous with a hint of desi, each couple celebrated their personal style with their ensembles. While the men chose to keep it simple and opt for the most common shade- black, the ladies kept it vibrant, glamorous and colourful.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone looked radiant in red as she draped a gorgeous saree designed by Torani. The bright red dori embroidered with sequin worked sheer saree is finished with chevron lace in silk organza. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika paired the gorgeous saree with a bright red hand-embroidered bandhgala blouse featuring a deep round back neck in a butterfly net. She completed her look with a classic necklace featuring emeralds and uncut diamonds designed by Maya Sanghvi Jewels.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s mosaic sherwani. The sherwani features metallic embroidery and is highlighted with metallic crystals. The contrast embroidery gives this sherwani a unique look. Styled by Eka Lakhani, the sherwani was paired with an asymmetrical kurta and pants.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Even though the couple didn’t pose for the shutterbugs together, they definitely carried off their looks with elan. Gauri, who looked glamorous in a sparkling gown, posed with her son Aryan Khan, who looked dapper in a black suit with shimmery detailing. Whereas sticking to his favourite colour black, Shah Rukh Khan donned a desi look for the engagement ceremony. Looking suave in a black kurta set with minimal threadwork, Shah Rukh Khan headed straight into the Ambani house to wish the couple.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Looking like the perfect desi boy, Varun Dhawan kept it cool with a kurta set paired with an embroidered koti. Adding colour to their look, was his doting wife Natasha Dalak. Natasha opted for one of her own creations from her eponymous label. Looking pretty in shades of pink and lilac, Natasha’s ensemble features a butterfly blouse with sequin and pearl lehenga. The outfit was paired with a sheer dupatta with an embellished border.

