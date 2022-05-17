Deepika's Messy Bun To Priyanka's Classic Waves: Let Your Hair Rule This Monsoon

New Delhi: As we welcome the monsoon, it’s time to embrace the cheerful drizzle and flaunt your gorgeous mane. From Deepika Padukone’s favourite messy bun to Priyanka Chopra’s classy waves, one can easily try out these hairstyles with a few simple ways.

Here are four of their top hair trends that can add style and glamour to your monsoon look.

Deepika Padukone’s messy bun: First, mist the hair with a volume boost product on the root and hair. Using a brush quickly dry and smooth the ends. Take a centre parting and divide a section from ear to ear and start by back-combing the front and spray a working spray to hold the back-comb. Smoothen the top and creating a bouffant, grip the hair with pins below the crown. Of the remaining hair, make a low ponytail at the occipital area. Twist the hair in a rope braid and secure with pins. Loosen out a few bits at the back to make it look casual. Finish the look with a hair spray and hair accessories to enhance the style.

When you find the perfect #earrings A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 14, 2013 at 7:54pm PST

Priyanka Chopra’s classic waves: Apply some volume boosting product on your hair and roots, followed by a quick brush and dry. Take a centre parting and divide a section from ear to ear at the crown. Start by gently making curls using a hair tong. Set it with a hair mist and finger comb the hair to soften the look and create waves.

Hour 14 on day 2 of #Quan2co !! And it's that kinda welcome back!! But Happy to be on set! A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:43pm PDT

Sonakshi Sinha’s Dutch braids: Start by applying a smoothening balm or cream and blow dry the hair until smooth. Next, take a centre parting. On each side, start plaiting a reverse French braid or a Dutch braid and continue into a 3 strand or 4 strand braid and secure with a rubber band at the end. Use a hair wax or matte paste while creating the braid. Fix the flyaway hair using a hold hairspray and finish the look.

Writings on the wall… #madrid #sonastravels #aboutlastnight A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 23, 2016 at 11:39pm PDT

Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic low-ponytail: Begin by applying volume mousse to the hair and paddle dry hair smooth. Divide a hair section from ear to ear and keep it aside. Of the remaining back hair, back comb the top section and make a ponytail and tong the ponytail hair with a curling tong. For the front, softly backcomb the underneath of the hair, smoothen the top and pin it towards the curled hair at the back. The left over hair ends can be tonged and brushed to create soft waves. Pinch the hair to create texture and finish using a holding spray to tame flyaways. Use an ornamental hair band to complete the look.”

Fun Mixing it up @sanamratansi wearing @anitadongre @aquamarine_jewellery @topshop and @stevemadden @wazirofficial #promotions A photo posted by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Dec 22, 2015 at 6:01am PST

(With tips from Shailesh Moolya, National Creative Director, Hair at Lakmé Salon)

