Finally! DeepVeer's First Konkani Wedding Look is Here and it's White-gold for the Newlyweds

The visuals are finally here! We spotted the bride and groom, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh color coordinated in their white-gold outfits during their Konkani wedding ceremony in Italy's Villa Del Balbianello.Ranveer looked stunning in a white sherwani with golden intricate work by Sabyasachi. On the other hand our Konkani bride, Deepika was seen in a traditional Konkani style Saree but with a twist.Unlike other Konkani brides, Deepika adorned a white and gold combination Saree draped in Kashta style and Deepika oozed grace and looked radiant in a white-gold saree.Deepika left no stone unturned in to look like a Konkani bride as she wrapped her hair in traditional jasmine flowers.While leaving from Villa Del Balbianello as husband and wife, Deepika was seen wrapped in a red Kanjeevaram cloak after completing the Konkani wedding rituals.Meanwhile, bride's father Prakash Padukone and groom's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani adorned a white dhoti-kurta and followed the traditional white and gold theme.Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone and mother Ujjala Padukone were spotted in white-gold silk outfits, too.Right from the decor to the guest's outfits, there was white and gold written all over the venue. As the couple was exchanging vows, they stood under a white-gold brocade umbrella. The venue was decked with white roses and matched the wedding outfits.Among the attendees, Mana Shetty, Suneil Shetty's wife was also present at the occasion donning a white saree teamed up with a golden blouse.Further, an Anand Karaj ceremony, as per Sikh traditions, will be held on Thursday. The two actors, who have worked in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning.During the engagement ceremony, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Deepika emotional.An intimate dinner was held which was followed by a dance session, which was joined by the couple along with Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.Reports say the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.However, the two have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. There is apparently a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.