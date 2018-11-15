English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer Wedding: Here's What Deepika Will Wear for the Sindhi Wedding
After the Konkani ceremony, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to marry in traditional Sindhi ceremony at Lake Como in Italy today.
Deepika Padukone Image: DeepikaPadukone/Instagram
Just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone zeroed down to white-gold theme for their Konkani ceremony on Wednesday, they will be seen in red for Sindhi ceremonies at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello, today.
We expect that the ladkewale and ladkiwale's will also strictly follow the theme just like the Konkani ceremony.
Yesterday, Ranveer looked stunning in a white sherwani with golden intricate work by Sabyasachi. On the other hand our Konkani bride, Deepika was seen in a traditional Konkani style Saree but with a twist.
Deepika adorned a white and gold combination Saree draped in Kashta style and Deepika oozed grace and looked radiant in a white-gold saree.
As the couple exchanged vows, they stood under a white-gold brocade umbrella. The venue was decked with 8000 thousand white roses and matched the white-gold wedding theme.
The venue, Villa Del Balbianello, remains the same for the Sindhi ceremony but the white-gold theme will be changed to red for the day.
So far, we are aware that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to don red outfits for today's rituals.
What we are eagerly waiting for is how experimental can the couple get with their wedding attires, especially the bride. When it comes to flaunting traditional jewelry and saree, who better than Deepika Padukone?
We have witnessed Deepika sizzling in every attire she wears but what we can't wait for is a glimpse of her in her bridal trousseau.
Check out the occasions when Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in red and chances are she might just outdo herself today in her Sabyasachi red bridal outfit.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
