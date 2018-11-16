Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding

From their clothes to the décor to the food being served, people have been awaiting every little detail of the wedding. We managed to gather details about the cuisine served at one of the most high profile wedding of the year.According to reports, the menu was an interesting combination just like the newlyweds. North and South Indian culture came together even for the cuisines. Yes, the menu had both North and South Indian cuisines on separate days based on the wedding theme.The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Italy's Villa Del Balbianello over looking Lake Como.From Idly, Vada, Dosa to Punjabi cuisine, every possible dish will be served for the guests. Apart from traditional North and South Indian food, separate counters for continental and finger foods will be arranged to cater to every guest’s taste preferences.On the Konkani wedding ceremony, Konkani Mangalorean delicacies were served. From Rasam, Dalitoy, Bibbe Upkari to Puliogare were served on a sturdy Banana leaf.We already know Deepika can't do without a cup of steaming her favorite filter coffee, a strong coffee flavored decoction, was flown in from Bangalore to Italy and was served as the welcome drink for the guest in traditional Dabarah and tumblers, according to the Bollywood Paparazzi Manav Manglani.On the Sindhi wedding ceremony, lunch was organised for both the families and friends. Authentic Sindhi delicacies like Koki, Dal Pakwan, Sev Barfi and Rabdi was served.For the desserts, chefs were flown in from Switzerland to make scrumptious desserts and to bake the main wedding cake for Deepika and Ranveer.