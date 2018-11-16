English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
From Koki to Puliogar; Filter coffee to Rabdi, just like the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh the food on the wedding menu also was a perfect combination of Konkani and Sindhi cuisine.
From Koki to Puliogar; Filter coffee to Rabdi, just like the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh the food on the wedding menu also was a perfect combination of Konkani and Sindhi cuisine.
Loading...
From their clothes to the décor to the food being served, people have been awaiting every little detail of the wedding. We managed to gather details about the cuisine served at one of the most high profile wedding of the year.
According to reports, the menu was an interesting combination just like the newlyweds. North and South Indian culture came together even for the cuisines. Yes, the menu had both North and South Indian cuisines on separate days based on the wedding theme.
The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Italy's Villa Del Balbianello over looking Lake Como.
From Idly, Vada, Dosa to Punjabi cuisine, every possible dish will be served for the guests. Apart from traditional North and South Indian food, separate counters for continental and finger foods will be arranged to cater to every guest’s taste preferences.
On the Konkani wedding ceremony, Konkani Mangalorean delicacies were served. From Rasam, Dalitoy, Bibbe Upkari to Puliogare were served on a sturdy Banana leaf.
We already know Deepika can't do without a cup of steaming her favorite filter coffee, a strong coffee flavored decoction, was flown in from Bangalore to Italy and was served as the welcome drink for the guest in traditional Dabarah and tumblers, according to the Bollywood Paparazzi Manav Manglani.
On the Sindhi wedding ceremony, lunch was organised for both the families and friends. Authentic Sindhi delicacies like Koki, Dal Pakwan, Sev Barfi and Rabdi was served.
For the desserts, chefs were flown in from Switzerland to make scrumptious desserts and to bake the main wedding cake for Deepika and Ranveer.
According to reports, the menu was an interesting combination just like the newlyweds. North and South Indian culture came together even for the cuisines. Yes, the menu had both North and South Indian cuisines on separate days based on the wedding theme.
The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Italy's Villa Del Balbianello over looking Lake Como.
From Idly, Vada, Dosa to Punjabi cuisine, every possible dish will be served for the guests. Apart from traditional North and South Indian food, separate counters for continental and finger foods will be arranged to cater to every guest’s taste preferences.
On the Konkani wedding ceremony, Konkani Mangalorean delicacies were served. From Rasam, Dalitoy, Bibbe Upkari to Puliogare were served on a sturdy Banana leaf.
We already know Deepika can't do without a cup of steaming her favorite filter coffee, a strong coffee flavored decoction, was flown in from Bangalore to Italy and was served as the welcome drink for the guest in traditional Dabarah and tumblers, according to the Bollywood Paparazzi Manav Manglani.
On the Sindhi wedding ceremony, lunch was organised for both the families and friends. Authentic Sindhi delicacies like Koki, Dal Pakwan, Sev Barfi and Rabdi was served.
For the desserts, chefs were flown in from Switzerland to make scrumptious desserts and to bake the main wedding cake for Deepika and Ranveer.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Simmba Co-star Siddharth Jadhav: I Knew About His Excitement for the Wedding
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
- India Gets Olympic Warning After Kosovo Boxer Denied Visa
- The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T
- On National Press Day, Here's a Reminder: India isn't Quite 'Free' for Journalists
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...