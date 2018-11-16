DeepVeer Wedding: Here's How Sabyasachi Dressed Ranveer & Deepika on Their Wedding , See Pics

The wait is finally over!Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared their first pictures as newlyweds, and the photos look nothing short of a fairytale.The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Italy's Villa Del Balbianello over looking Lake Como.When the pictures arrived, it left us speechless as it clearly has love written all over it.The couple left no stoned unturned in following both North and South Indian traditions at the wedding, and looked gorgeous in their Konkani and Sindhi wedding attire.Now that it's finally established that the couple's outfit was designed by the star designer Sabysachi Mukherji. Sabyasachi specially customized the outfits according to the theme on both the days.The star designer created beautiful outfits for the couple in shades of red and gold and made them look like a match made in heaven.Even though we are running out of words but still managed to break down what your favorite bride and groom wore on their D-day.Following the White-gold theme of the traditional Konkani ceremony, Deepika draped a golden saree with shades of orange and red by Sabyasachi.Like a South Indian bride, she wore heavy temple ornaments, golden dangling jhunkas, layers of necklaces and a beautiful Mang-Tikka, covering her head with a silk veil. This gave her look a touch of traditional South Indian bride. We couldn't help but notice the tiny red bindi, too.We love how she let the Sabyasachi lehenga and the jewellery do the talking, as she opted for a subtle makeup, tinted her lips nude and her smokey eye make up enhanced her already beautiful eyes while she was seen batting her long lashesOn the other hand Ranveer Singh looked like a typical Konkani groom as he donned a traditional white Kurta with golden border teamed up with a Dhoti. We love his sartorial fashion choices as a groom.On the Anand Karaj ceremony, wearing a vibrant traditional red and golden lehenga with an embroidered veil, Deepika looked nothing less than a princess.On the jewellary front, she adorned the Mang-Tikka and a beautiful Nathani to go along with.We definitely can't miss out on her Chuda and Kaliras. Deepika surely has set bridal fashion goals on a high pedestal for other brides-to-be.Ranveer Singh looked nothing less than a Maharaja, as he was dressed in a red sherwani and a leheria safa. If you look closer his Sherwani was printed with intricate brocade of gold motif. It wasn't only Deepika who adorned jewellery, the quirky groom also chose to flaunt layered polki and emerald stone neck pieces.Throwback, to the Naandi puja in Bangalore, Deepika opted for an orange suit by Sabyasachi. Even earlier, Deepika said in a Vogue BFFs interview that she would like her bridal trousseau to be designed by Sabyasachi.A Filmfare magazine article also revealed that Deepika's side of the family will don Sayasachi designer outfits. According to reports, the couple has chosen a colour theme for their wedding ceremony. Waiters and staff at the wedding will also wear uniforms according to the theme.We loved what the couple wore at their wedding and kudos to Sabyasachi's creation.If these were the looks from the Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies of the couple. We wonder how experimental and stunning will they look on the upcoming receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, on November 21 and November 28, respectively.