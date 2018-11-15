English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer Wedding: Here's What Was Written on Deepika Padukone's Embroidered Dupatta
The pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding are out and we found something written on Deepika's veil covering her head.
The pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding are out and we found something written on Deepika's veil covering her head.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared their first pictures as newlyweds, and the photos look nothing short of a fairytale.
The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Lake Como in Italy
As the pictures arrived, it left us speechless as it has love written all over it.
The couple followed both North and South Indian traditions at the wedding, and looked gorgeous in their Konkani and Sindhi wedding attire.
It's finally established that the couple's outfit was designed by the star designer Sabysachi Mukherji.
Amidst all the jewellery, we could not have missed out on what was written on the embroidered veil covering Deepee's head on the Sindhi wedding ceremony.
"Sada Saubhyagyavati Bhava" was the line embroidered on the veil covering Deepika's head. This mantra translates to a wish or a blessing given to the bride and the groom for all the evils to be warded off her husband and may she remain a happy bride for the rest of her life.
As stunning as she looked, Deepika left no stone unturned in embracing style and tradition on both the ceremonies.
So brides-to-be here's a bridal trend you can bookmark for your D-day as Deepika approve of it.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
