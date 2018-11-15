English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer Wedding: Here's What Ranveer Singh Will Wear at the Sindhi Wedding
After the Konkani ceremony, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to marry in traditional Sindhi ceremony at Lake Como in Italy today.
Ranveer Singh Image:RanveerSinghFC/Instagram
Just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone zeroed down to white-gold theme for their Konkani ceremony on Wednesday, they will be seen in their red attires for Sindhi ceremonies at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello, today.
We expect that the ladkewale and ladkiwale will also strictly follow the theme just like the Konkani ceremony.
Yesterday, Ranveer looked stunning in a white sherwani with golden intricate work by Sabyasachi. On the other hand our Konkani bride, Deepika was seen in a traditional Konkani style Saree but with a twist.
Deepika adorned a white and gold combination Saree draped in Kashta style and Deepika oozed grace and looked radiant in a white-gold saree.
So far, we are aware that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to don red outfits for today's rituals.
The bride will wear a red Sabyasachi Lehenga teamed up with traditional jewellery like the maatha-patti and a red bindi.
On the other hand Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky avatar, will definitely play with prints or might just end up wearing a anarkali sherwani.
We are eagerly awaiting the pictures of the newlyweds in their color co-ordinated wedding outfits. But here is how we think the groom will flaunt his wedding outfit designed by Sabyasachi.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
