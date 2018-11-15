DeepVeer Wedding: Sabyasachi Dresses the Newlyweds in Color of Love, See Pics

The wait is finally over!Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared their first pictures as newlyweds, and the photos look nothing short of a fairytale.The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Lake Como in ItalyAs the pictures arrived, it left us speechless as it has love written all over it.The couple left no stoned unturned in following both North and South Indian traditions at the wedding, and looked gorgeous in their Konkani and Sindhi wedding attire.It's finally established that the couple's outfit was designed by the star designer Sabysachi Mukherji.Sabyasachi created beautiful outfits for the couple in shades of red and gold and made them look like a match made in heaven.Even though we are running out of words but still managed to break down what your favorite bride and groom wore on their D-day.Following the White-gold theme of the traditional Konkani ceremony, Deepika draped a golden saree with shades of orange and red by Sabyadsachi.Like a South Indian bride, she wore heavy temple ornaments, golden dangling jhunkas, layers of necklaces and a beautiful mang tikka covering her head with a silk veil. This gave her look a touch of traditional South Indian bride.We love how she let the Sabyasachi lehenga and the jewellery do the talking, as she opted for a subtle makeup, tinted her lips nude and her smokey eye make up enhanced her already beautiful eyes while she was seen batting her long lashesOn the other hand Ranveer Singh looked like a typical Konkani groom as he donned a traditional white Kurta with golden border teamed up with a Dhoti. We love his sartorial fashion choices as a groom.On the Anand Karaj ceremony, wearing a vibrant traditional red and golden lehenga with an embroidered veil, Deepika looked nothing less than a princess.On the jewellary front, she adorned the Mang-Tikka and a beautiful Nathani to go along with.We definitely can't miss out on her Chuda and Kaliras. Deepika surely has set bridal fashion goals on a high pedestal for other brides-to-be.Ranveer Singh looks nothing less than a Maharaja as he was dressed in a red sherwani with intricate brocade with golden motif and teamed it with a red turban. It wasn't only Deepika who adorned jewellery, Ranveer chose to flaunt layered polki and emerald stone neck pieces.