DeepVeer Wedding: The Cost of Deepika's Gorgeous Diamond Ring Will Blow Your Mind

The wait is finally over, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally shared their first picture post wedding. And the pictures are nothing short of a fairytale.The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Italy's Villa Del Balbianello over looking Lake Como.In the first glimpse of the newlyweds, it wasn't just Deepika's million dollar smile that caught our attention, it was Deepika's beautiful diamond ring that left us in awe.Amidst the traditional jewellery Deepika wore on her Sindhi wedding ceremony, we spotted a heavily-studded diamond ring adorning her fingers. We were sure that the diamond ring sitting on Deepika's finger is worth a pretty penny. But the actual price will make you lift your jaws from the floor.Psst! The diamond ring on Deepee's fingers is estimated to be worth Rs. 1 - 2.7 crore. Yes, you've read that right. Look close and you will know what we are talking about.Here is the picture of the beautiful couple and the equally sparkling diamond ring.Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially man and wife. After tying the knot in two separate private ceremonies at Lake Como in Italy, DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) shared the first official pictures of them as newlyweds on their respective social media handles. The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The most-awaited wedding of 2018 took place at the Villa Del Balbianello on the shore of the Lake Como, where Hollywood A-listers like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen previously held their star-studded nuptials.