DeepVeer Wedding: You Can't Miss Deepika's Million Dollar Diamond Ring and Her Smile, Here's How Much it Cost
The wait is finally over, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally shared their first picture post wedding. And, the pictures are nothing short of a fairytale. The couple looks stunning. The two tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday which was followed by Sindhi wedding rituals.
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially man and wife. After tying the knot in two separate private ceremonies at Lake Como in Italy, DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) shared the first official pictures of them as newlyweds on their respective social media handles. The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The most-awaited wedding of 2018 took place at the Villa Del Balbianello on the shore of the Lake Como, where Hollywood A-listers like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen previously held their star-studded nuptials.
While fans and paparazzi were awestruck by the first glimpse of the bride and groom, we noticed something as beautiful as the bride's smile. Amidst the traditional jewellery Deepika wore on the Sindhi ceremony, we spotted the most beautiful diamond ring adorning the bride's finger.
It definitely looked priceless and we couldn't help but find out how much it costs.
Psst! The diamond ring on Deepee's fingers is worth Rs. 1 - 2.7 crore. Yes, you've read that right. If you look close, you can't miss the diamond ring and Deepika's smile, too.
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially man and wife. After tying the knot in two separate private ceremonies at Lake Como in Italy, DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) shared the first official pictures of them as newlyweds on their respective social media handles. The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The most-awaited wedding of 2018 took place at the Villa Del Balbianello on the shore of the Lake Como, where Hollywood A-listers like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen previously held their star-studded nuptials.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
