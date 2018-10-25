Defining Line of Couture is Becoming Bigger, More Diverse: Gaurav Gupta

Ace designer Gaurav Gupta, who has 15 years of experience in the fashion industry and has now come up with his largest couture store located in the capital, feels that Indian couture was earlier restricted to bridal wear but is now becoming bigger and more diverse.He also believes that there is scope for a new language of couture in the country which is progressive and global in nature.Asked how the definition of couture has changed over the years, Gupta told IANS: "Earlier Indian couture was restricted to bridal wear. However, that is now a concept of the past and the defining line of couture is becoming bigger and more diverse over the years."Saris or lehengas are still heavily associated with our couture, but there is a market for innovation and creativity that is leading to a paradigm shift, with people now becoming more experimental with their looks."The designer, whose creations have been flaunted by celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nicole Scherzinger, Julie Berman, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, disagrees that bridal occasions limit couture in India."I think they define couture for India. Weddings are still the biggest opportunity for couture in our country and have brought generations of loyal patrons. However, I do believe that there is scope for a new language of couture, which is progressive and global in nature. We celebrate that at Gaurav Gupta with sophisticated, structured garments for men and women.He feels that India has always been a great market for couture."With the abundance of resource and craftsmanship, creating unique pieces has been exciting and extremely fulfilling as a designer. What also makes India a great place for couture is the customer. Everyone wants something new and this allows us to think bigger."The Indian market is yet to reach international standards, but customers are becoming increasingly aware and informed about design, and this overall attitude towards consumption of luxury is supplementing its growth," he said.Over a decade, Gupta, the man and the brand, have created a world that is "future primitive", reflected in sculpture-like garments with a sense of infinity and rhythm. Changing the face of the sari forever, merging indigenous Indian construction and embellishing techniques with his idea of the future, he has delivered and sustained a world that is Indian at its core and boundless in its form.His brand new flagship store, located in the heart of the historic Mehrauli area, has an added focus on haute couture and customisation.Spread over 5,000 sq. ft., there are five-concept rooms; an haute couture and customisation atelier, a bridal salon and a demi couture section for women. Fast emerging as a key focus for the brand, the GG (Gaurav Gupta) Man collection will also have a dedicated space, including formal and occasion wear for grooms. The brand's special collaborations and projects will also be available at this address.To celebrate this landmark occasion, the brand presented it's latest collection 'Descend', featuring sophisticated, structured garments for men and women.Many designers are getting into the lifestyle space with designing not just restricted to clothes. Is he also planning the same?"Creating state of art installations and sculptures has always been a passion and therefore venturing into the lifestyle space with feature objects d'art and home products came as a very natural move for the brand."For this store, we have specially customised mono-tonal furnishing in grey velvet, handmade carved wooden furniture, and suspended art nouveau mirrors along with handmade brass murals. These will be available for sale to those who wish to place an order with us," he said.