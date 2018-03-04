GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet

Isn’t she looking amazing in this red attire?

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2018, 5:29 AM IST
Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Greg Swales for Vogue India, March 2018 issue.)
Recently, Kim Kardashian did a magazine photo shoot in Indian style. During the shoot, Kim blew us with the wine coloured shimmering Sabyasachi Saree she was wearing.

In the latest set of pictures, the 37-year-old reality TV star gets a little more traditional as she rocks everything from a saree to a lehenga set. Kim sported a wine colour shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi and a bold printed Anamika Khanna lehenga choli. Needless to say, she looked every bit gorgeous.

Kim Kardashian West @kimkardashian in a signature red Sabyasachi 'Aakash-tara' saree for Vogue India March 2018 issue @vogueindia. 28 zardosi karigars from Calcutta meticulously hand-embroidered metallic sequins and beads on 60gsm chiffon to create a modern saree using age old Indian craftsmanship. The nimble technique, though time consuming creates an extremely supple drape that has the flexibility of a chain mail. This look is a preview of our Spring-Summer 2018 Couture collection, 'Le Club De Calcutta', to be unveiled exclusively on Instagram on the 8th of March 2018 at 8pm (IST). Stay tuned. Photo Courtesy: @gregswalesart Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania Makeup by: @makeupbymario #Sabyasachi #KimKardashian #VogueIndia #SabyasachiSaree #LeClubDeCalcutta #TheWorldOfSabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on



Previously, Kim donned a Rajasthani-inspired lehenga choli and exuded her innate oomph. In every attire that she wore for the photo shoot for Vogue India's March 2018 issue, she looked like a fashion lover's dream. If you haven’t already, check out the picture right here.







Sabyasachi took to social media to post a picture of the look, and explained, ”28 zardosi karigars from Calcutta meticulously hand-embroidered metallic sequins and beads on 60 gsm chiffon to create a modern saree using age-old Indian craftsmanship. The nimble technique, though time-consuming creates an extremely supple drape that has the flexibility of a chain mail.”

Defining sensuality, Kim left her tresses loose and wore a pair of matching earrings that completed her Indian look.

| Edited by: shifa khan
