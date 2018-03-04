Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet

Recently, Kim Kardashian did a magazine photo shoot in Indian style. During the shoot, Kim blew us with the wine coloured shimmering Sabyasachi Saree she was wearing.In the latest set of pictures, the 37-year-old reality TV star gets a little more traditional as she rocks everything from a saree to a lehenga set. Kim sported a wine colour shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi and a bold printed Anamika Khanna lehenga choli. Needless to say, she looked every bit gorgeous.Previously, Kim donned a Rajasthani-inspired lehenga choli and exuded her innate oomph. In every attire that she wore for the photo shoot for Vogue India's March 2018 issue, she looked like a fashion lover's dream. If you haven’t already, check out the picture right here.Sabyasachi took to social media to post a picture of the look, and explained, ”28 zardosi karigars from Calcutta meticulously hand-embroidered metallic sequins and beads on 60 gsm chiffon to create a modern saree using age-old Indian craftsmanship. The nimble technique, though time-consuming creates an extremely supple drape that has the flexibility of a chain mail.”Defining sensuality, Kim left her tresses loose and wore a pair of matching earrings that completed her Indian look.