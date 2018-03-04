Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet
Isn’t she looking amazing in this red attire?
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Greg Swales for Vogue India, March 2018 issue.)
In the latest set of pictures, the 37-year-old reality TV star gets a little more traditional as she rocks everything from a saree to a lehenga set. Kim sported a wine colour shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi and a bold printed Anamika Khanna lehenga choli. Needless to say, she looked every bit gorgeous.
Previously, Kim donned a Rajasthani-inspired lehenga choli and exuded her innate oomph. In every attire that she wore for the photo shoot for Vogue India's March 2018 issue, she looked like a fashion lover's dream. If you haven’t already, check out the picture right here.
Sabyasachi took to social media to post a picture of the look, and explained, ”28 zardosi karigars from Calcutta meticulously hand-embroidered metallic sequins and beads on 60 gsm chiffon to create a modern saree using age-old Indian craftsmanship. The nimble technique, though time-consuming creates an extremely supple drape that has the flexibility of a chain mail.”
Defining sensuality, Kim left her tresses loose and wore a pair of matching earrings that completed her Indian look.