Dehydration Is A Major Cause Of Premature Aging: Study

Your body’s internal activities, such as skin cell renewal slow down and take longer to complete as you age. This gives room for ageing symptoms like wrinkles and weariness to appear. The phrase “premature" aging refers to changes that may be unexpected if they occur earlier than anticipated. What is the key to a longer, better life? Actually, the answer is straightforward: water.

According to a study that was peer-reviewed and released on Monday in The Lancet’s journal eBioMedicine, those who drink enough water may be less likely to experience the effects of chronic illnesses and aging.

The idea that staying hydrated can delay aging was put to the test by researchers. Over a period of three decades, they tracked data for more than 11,200 persons who participated in the study. Over the course of five visits, participants were observed twice in their fifties and once between the ages of 70 and 90.

They discovered that those with serum sodium levels above 142 millimoles, had a 39% higher risk of developing chronic illnesses and a 50% greater likelihood of having biological markers of age i.e. turning “older than their chronological age." A 21% higher risk of early mortality was present in those whose serum sodium levels were greater than 144 millimoles.

One of the study’s authors found that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life. She explained that the most frequent cause of elevated serum sodium is decreasing body water content, which is why the findings imply that maintaining good hydration may slow down aging and prevent or delay chronic disease. However, the research does not prove drinking more water reduces ageing.

Examining your hydration may also offer other advantages. Your body needs adequate hydration to regulate temperature, enhance athletic performance, and preserve healthy organ function.

The question that arises is how much water is sufficient. Experts say an adult woman should consume an average of 2.7 liters of water per day, while an adult man should consume about 3.7 liters. The amount of water consumed does not necessarily have to come from glasses of water; it can also come from other drinks and foods.

