CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Lifestyle » Delectable Beverages to Boost Your Energy During Navratri Fast
1-MIN READ

Delectable Beverages to Boost Your Energy During Navratri Fast

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 12:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Fruit juices not just benefit your health but can contribute to maintaining the look and feel of your hair

Fruit juices not just benefit your health but can contribute to maintaining the look and feel of your hair

Consuming different beverages during Navratri fast can help you to remain energetic and hydrated.

Navratri is that time of the year when our diet plans go for a toss as we all love to relish on delicious food. As people get swamped with all the rituals during the 9-day festival and most of them keep fast, it is crucial for them to take their energy levels up a notch. Therefore, consuming energetic beverages can do wonders in assisting your body to remain active all day during the Navratri fast.

Here are the recipes for a few beverages that will keep your hunger pangs at bay.

Banana and Honey Smoothie

  • Put yoghurt and peeled bananas in a blender.
  • Add two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds to it.
  • Then add some water.
  • Whisk it well till the time it obtains a smooth texture.
  • While serving or drinking, pour it into a tall glass and garnish it with pumpkin seeds and honey.

Dry fruit shake

  • Add walnuts, almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts to a blender.
  • Then add de-seeded dates and almond milk.
  • Blend all the ingredients together
  • Pour it into a glass and garnish it with chopped nuts.

Dates Milkshake

  • Blend dates along with a half cup of milk in a blender.
  • Then add sugar and crushed ice into it and blend it again.
  • Serve it in a tall glass. You can garnish it with chopped dates.

Fruity Kuttu Smoothie

  • Combine 2 tbsp roasted kuttu (buckwheat), 5-6 chopped almonds, 10-12 roasted foxnuts, 3/4 cup milk, 1 medium apple, 1 banana, and a pinch of cinnamon in a bowl.
  • Mix it well and keep it aside for about 2 hours.
  • Then add the mixture to a blender and blend all the ingredients until it reaches a smooth consistency.
  • Pour it into a large glass and garnish with a pinch of cinnamon powder before serving.

Immunity booster juice

  •  Chop beetroot, carrot and apple into small chunks; put them in a juicer jar. You can also add a small piece of ginger and a few pieces of gooseberries to it.
  • Blend it well and ensure to strain it so that all its fibres get removed.
  • Then add a half teaspoon of lemon juice and salt to enhance the taste.
  • Mix it well and serve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 02, 2022, 12:09 IST
last updated:October 02, 2022, 12:09 IST