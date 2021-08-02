Delhi Book Fair 2021: Check Dates, Themes and Other Important Details

Bibliophiles can rejoice as the latest edition of the Delhi Book Fair is coming soon to your screens. The Delhi Book Fair 2021 will be held in its second virtual avatar hosted by pragatiE. The Federation of Indian Publishers has decided to organise the exhibition virtually yet again after last year’s event was a major success. CAPEXIL, the co-organizer of the event, is also the front-list digital media partner. Organizations like TERI, WWF, Mobius Foundation, Climate Reality will participate in the pavilion on sustainability. The core ethics of the 27th edition of Delhi book fair is exploring avenues for better mental health for people of all ages and putting together sustainability for a resourceful human existence. Bringing the physical setup to a virtual platform with the onset of the pandemic, the Delhi Book Fair will bring something for everyone.

From buying your favorite books, listening to webinars from experts, interacting with your favorite authors, among other things, the bonanza will have a lot to offer.

Delhi Book Fair 2021 Important dates:

The 27th edition of Delhi Book Fair 2021 will start on September 3 and conclude on September 5.

Delhi Book Fair 2021 Venue:

The platform for the fair is at pragatiE. It is technologically advanced and a complete 360° enabled setup, equipped with an improved marketplace, that provides an immersive virtual experience. The platform facilitates the sale of books and organises a multitude of events digitally on any given scale.

Delhi Book Fair 2021 Themes:

This year, the event will be based on two themes: ‘Mental Health’ and ‘Sustainability.’ The fair will have a theme pavilion, where not in addition to books, webinars will be conducted on the situations around the period of pandemic.

The Delhi Book fair 2020 was the largest virtual book fair with over 2 lakh visitors. This year’s edition is expected to be bigger with over 15,000 international visitors. The global tonality of the event also invites sponsors, and exhibitors in forging potential networks and showcasing on an international marketplace. Book launches and discussions between writers/publishers and readers will be one of the major highlights of the ceremony.

