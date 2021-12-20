Delhi Cold Wave: Here are a Few Tips to Tackle the Cold Wave This Winter

Winters have come and so are the worries related to extreme cold weather as the mercury dips to low in India especially in the northern parts. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in Uttarakhand from December 18 till December 21 with Delhi too witnessing its coldest days.

From minor issues like runny nose and flu like symptoms to severe conditions like frostbite and hypothermia, one must be careful before exposing themselves to extremely cold temperatures. So let’s have a look at some tips to keep in mind this winter.

Diet

The way your clothes keep you warm from outside, certain foods are effective in doing the same work from inside. Hot soups, dry fruits and dates not only provide adequate heat in the chilling season but also boost your energy levels. Increasing the amount of ghee while preparing meals can also help you keep warm.

Exercise

Staying in bed with a heater beside you feels good but the lack of physical activity in winters can lead to an increased risk of other diseases like high blood pressure, obesity and high blood cholesterol among others. Keeping the body moving and warming up the muscles through simple movements will also help you remain active and will heat up the body too.

More layers

Scientifically, wearing more layers of winter clothes than just a thick jacket can keep you warmer. Air is a bad conductor of heat and as more air gets trapped between more layers of clothes, it doesn’t let the heat escape from the body. Wearing a body warmer also helps in retaining body heat.

Avoid morning stroll

Doctors emphasize that morning walks especially in foggy conditions in winters can be harmful for health. The fog mixes with the smoke and pollutants to form smog which when inhaled can cause severe lung infections.

Heater safety

Numerous incidents have occurred in the past where people have died as they slept with their room heater still on. According to experts, using room heaters for long durations increases the level of carbon monoxide in the room which can suffocate a person to death especially when there is no source of fresh air.

