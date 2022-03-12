Delhi Hospital Treats 23-year-old Uzbek Woman Suffering From Rare Kidney Disorder

A 23-year-old Uzbekistani woman Mokhichekhrakhon Sultonova, suffering from a rare kidney disease after becoming a mother, was saved by doctors from Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital.

Mokhichekhrakhon had suffered postpartum kidney and intestinal damage. These complications had led to the failure of both her kidneys.

Mokhichekhrakhon suffered from hypotension (low blood pressure). This condition led to tubular necrosis. Acute Tubular Necrosis is a kidney disorder that damages the tubule cells of the kidneys. This can cause acute kidney failure. These tubules are tiny ducts in the kidneys and help in filtering the blood.

What’s worse was the fact that this kidney failure had also damaged a portion of her intestine. Mokhichekhrakhon’s life was at grave risk. At this crucial juncture, Mokhichekhrakhon’s mother came forward to donate a kidney to her daughter. Doctors at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital completed this process successfully but faced a lot of complications.

Hospital authorities said that Mokhichekhrakhon had to undergo the process of bowel resection. Bowel resection is also called a partial colectomy. This process removes a diseased or damaged part of the colon or rectum.

Hospital authorities said that stool stoma had to be also designed for the removal of waste (urine or faeces). A stoma is an opening made during surgery that connects the bowel to the surface of the stomach.

Dr Vikas Agarwal said that kidney failure after delivery is very uncommon. According to him, only about 0.5-0.1 per cent of women are affected by this condition globally. Vikas also said that this condition occurs when oxygen is not delivered to kidneys due to low blood pressure.

Renal failures during pregnancy can severely affect both mother and the foetus. Causes of renal failure involve Hypovolemia (decreased blood circulation in the body), Sepsis (a condition which is caused by the body’s response to infection), Preeclampsia (pregnancy complication caused by high blood pressure), Thrombotic microangiopathies (pattern of damage that occurs in smallest blood vessels of body’s vital organs, most commonly kidney and brain).

