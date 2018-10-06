English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Pedals Its Way to 'Saksham Pedal Cyclothon' on Sunday With Disha Patani
Scheduled to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event will see participation from India's finest elite athletes along with Disha Patani on Sunday, October 7.
Image: Instagram/ Disha Patani
The second edition of "Saksham Pedal Delhi", India's premier cyclothon, is all set to happen in the national capital on Sunday.
An initiative of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), in collaboration with DO IT Sports Management (India) Pvt Ltd, the event will be supported by oil and gas companies.
Scheduled to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event will see participation from India's finest elite athletes and amateur riders who will be competing for a prize money fund of Rs 10 lakh.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is also set to pedal at the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi with Delhites this Sunday.
In line with the objective of last year's edition, Saksham Pedal Delhi, 2018 will aim to profess the importance of socio-environmental consciousness by promoting cycling, both as a lifestyle and as an alternate means of commute, especially for shorter distances for day to day activities such as cycling to work, riding to nearby places etc.
Radha Kapoor Khanna, founder and executive director of DO IT Sports Management said: "The first edition of India's premier cyclothon received an overwhelming response from both amateur cyclists and cycling enthusiasts alike."
"It was truly fantastic to see more than 5,000 participants or superheroes, as we like to call them, I am confident that the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi will only be bigger and better," she added.
Join Bollywood's latest sensation, @DishPatani at the 2nd edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi on 7th of October! 🚴🚴♀️— Saksham Pedal Delhi (@SakshamPedalDel) September 28, 2018
Register now on https://t.co/WQ9siWR7ue #BeTheChange pic.twitter.com/nv8g3XXkYb
If you have what it takes to #BeASuperhero, register now on https://t.co/faYHFWpPaA. Join me, with your family & friends, for a cycling experience of a lifetime, at the 2nd edition of India's Premier Cyclothon, @SakshamPedalDel— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) October 1, 2018
Delhi, #BeTheChange pic.twitter.com/JP3hEPXK38
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
