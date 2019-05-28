Delhi Reports 11 Cases of Dengue, Here’s What You Can Do to Keep Mosquitoes Away

A new issue has caused worry to the National Capital of India these summers. A municipal report has recorded as many as 11 cases of Dengue in Delhi so far since the arrival of summer. While last year, the number of dengue cases was reported to be 2,798, leading to four deaths in Delhi, it has become a necessity to keep a check at the spread of Aedes mosquitoes during summer.According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) report, this year, three cases were reported in May, two in April, four in March and one each in February and January.Every year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare celebrates National Dengue Day on May 16 with an aim to spread awareness about dengue and to increase preventive measures as well as find out ways to prevent and control the disease across the country. However, the viral disease caused by the dengue virus transmitted by the Aedes mosquito (Aedes aegypti) bite has seen no stop in the last few years.Dengue fever is caused by the bite of Aedes Mosquito. These mosquito bites in daylight result in the development of the virus in the person after 3-14 days of the infective bite. People who are already affected with dengue can infect others by transmitting the virus to other people through the bite of Aedes mosquitoes during 4-5 days of the onset of symptoms. It is necessary to keep mosquitoes at bay and take measure to avoid Dengue Fever.Here are the precautions one can take for Dengue:•The only way to prevent dengue is by avoiding mosquito bite because a vaccine can’t protect against dengue.•One has to reduce exposed skin by long-sleeved shirts, wearing long pants, and socks to protect from bites.•Use a repellent with at least 10 per cent concentration of diethyltoluamide (DEET). Avoid using DEET to kids.•Use structural barriers, like screens or netting, helps to keep mosquitos out.•Avoid scented perfumes and soaps that may attract mosquitos.•Try to avoid being outside at dusk and during the early evening.•Aedes mosquito stays in clean or stagnant water. Therefore, remove any stagnant water in your surroundings. The water in coolers, containers, buckets, etc should be cleaned and removed every once a week. The mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus breed in such water.•Keep wet garbage separate and covered. Segregate the waste in the house into wet and dry, especially during the season of transmission of dengue. This will prevent the growth and breeding of mosquitoes.