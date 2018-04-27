Delhi To Get 45-Storey Residential Skyscraper Soon

The national capital is going to get its tallest 45-storey residential skyscraper soon that will be a one of its kind luxury dwelling space in the heart of the city, its developers said on Thursday.Spread over 40 acres, the 182-metre tall luxury housing project in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area is estimated to cost a whopping Rs 300 crore, said an official of the city-based Unity Group.The Group on Thursday entered into a partnership with Italian luxury housing brand Gianni Versace S.p.A. to develop the project.Till now, 101-metre MCD Civic Centre on Minto Road in New Delhi is the tallest building in New Delhi with 28 floors.