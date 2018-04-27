GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi To Get 45-Storey Residential Skyscraper Soon

It will be the tallest building in the capital!

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2018, 7:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi To Get 45-Storey Residential Skyscraper Soon
File photo
The national capital is going to get its tallest 45-storey residential skyscraper soon that will be a one of its kind luxury dwelling space in the heart of the city, its developers said on Thursday.

Spread over 40 acres, the 182-metre tall luxury housing project in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area is estimated to cost a whopping Rs 300 crore, said an official of the city-based Unity Group.

The Group on Thursday entered into a partnership with Italian luxury housing brand Gianni Versace S.p.A. to develop the project.

Till now, 101-metre MCD Civic Centre on Minto Road in New Delhi is the tallest building in New Delhi with 28 floors.

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Recommended For You