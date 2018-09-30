GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi to Welcome Jaipur Art Summit

the Jaipur Art Summit Metro Edition will open to the public at the Triveni Kala Sangam in an exhibition titled "Cross Border Art Connect"

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2018, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi to Welcome Jaipur Art Summit
the Jaipur Art Summit Metro Edition will open to the public at the Triveni Kala Sangam in an exhibition titled "Cross Border Art Connect"
Loading...
Over 20 artists from across the globe will showcase their works at a week-long international art summit here starting from October 4.

Currently in its sixth edition, the Jaipur Art Summit Metro Edition will open to the public at the Triveni Kala Sangam in an exhibition titled "Cross Border Art Connect", along with talk shows and an art competition.




The previous editions of the Jaipur Art Summit were organised in Jaipur.

The summit, organised by the cultural non-profit Art Summit Foundation, is focussed on the depth and range of art forms -- rare, traditional, folk-tribal and contemporary — currently existing within India and globally, the organisers said in a statement.

It will draw on a variety of mediums to create a lively cultural ambience through dance, music, poetry and discussion for individuals to experience art, it added.




"The idea behind putting (together) this exhibition was to create a cross border art connect, not just in terms of geographical locations but also perspectives," curator Kiran Chopra said in a statement.

The summit will also see an art competition for college-goers on "Art and Society", being organised by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), to motivate young artistic talent.

Registrations for it can be made online at www.jaipurartsummit.in.

A talk show titled "Art in the Times of Internet" will also aim to gather art critics, connoisseurs and enthusiasts for conversations and networking. A colour therapy session is also scheduled.

The list of international artists include John Antonie Labadie (US), Keunyoung Song (South Korea), Renata Von Hoessle (Belgium), Ranjit Das (Bangladesh), Sarath Perrera, Suneth Priya, and Chaminda Gamage (Sri Lanka).

These artists from India are Alok Bhattacharya, Amrut Patel, Anjani Reddy, Anil Bodwal, Dharmendra Rathore, Manoj Mohanty, Rubkirat Vohra, Rakesh Kumar Mahala, R. Chaurasia, R. B. Gauttam, Soham Raha, Tanisha Bakshi, Tanuprakash, Vinod Sharma, Vikram Nayak, and Vikrant Bhise.

The summit and exhibition will run from October 4-10, and are open for public participation.

211

321

5435
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...