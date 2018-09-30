English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi to Welcome Jaipur Art Summit
the Jaipur Art Summit Metro Edition will open to the public at the Triveni Kala Sangam in an exhibition titled "Cross Border Art Connect"
the Jaipur Art Summit Metro Edition will open to the public at the Triveni Kala Sangam in an exhibition titled "Cross Border Art Connect"
Loading...
Over 20 artists from across the globe will showcase their works at a week-long international art summit here starting from October 4.
Currently in its sixth edition, the Jaipur Art Summit Metro Edition will open to the public at the Triveni Kala Sangam in an exhibition titled "Cross Border Art Connect", along with talk shows and an art competition.
The previous editions of the Jaipur Art Summit were organised in Jaipur.
The summit, organised by the cultural non-profit Art Summit Foundation, is focussed on the depth and range of art forms -- rare, traditional, folk-tribal and contemporary — currently existing within India and globally, the organisers said in a statement.
It will draw on a variety of mediums to create a lively cultural ambience through dance, music, poetry and discussion for individuals to experience art, it added.
"The idea behind putting (together) this exhibition was to create a cross border art connect, not just in terms of geographical locations but also perspectives," curator Kiran Chopra said in a statement.
The summit will also see an art competition for college-goers on "Art and Society", being organised by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), to motivate young artistic talent.
Registrations for it can be made online at www.jaipurartsummit.in.
A talk show titled "Art in the Times of Internet" will also aim to gather art critics, connoisseurs and enthusiasts for conversations and networking. A colour therapy session is also scheduled.
The list of international artists include John Antonie Labadie (US), Keunyoung Song (South Korea), Renata Von Hoessle (Belgium), Ranjit Das (Bangladesh), Sarath Perrera, Suneth Priya, and Chaminda Gamage (Sri Lanka).
These artists from India are Alok Bhattacharya, Amrut Patel, Anjani Reddy, Anil Bodwal, Dharmendra Rathore, Manoj Mohanty, Rubkirat Vohra, Rakesh Kumar Mahala, R. Chaurasia, R. B. Gauttam, Soham Raha, Tanisha Bakshi, Tanuprakash, Vinod Sharma, Vikram Nayak, and Vikrant Bhise.
The summit and exhibition will run from October 4-10, and are open for public participation.
Currently in its sixth edition, the Jaipur Art Summit Metro Edition will open to the public at the Triveni Kala Sangam in an exhibition titled "Cross Border Art Connect", along with talk shows and an art competition.
#Opening #3october#Art #Exhibition #ArtTalk #MetroEdition #JaipirArtSummit #TriveniKalaSangam pic.twitter.com/JRXSG2AuLD— Jaipur Art Summit (@jaipurartsummit) September 27, 2018
The previous editions of the Jaipur Art Summit were organised in Jaipur.
The summit, organised by the cultural non-profit Art Summit Foundation, is focussed on the depth and range of art forms -- rare, traditional, folk-tribal and contemporary — currently existing within India and globally, the organisers said in a statement.
It will draw on a variety of mediums to create a lively cultural ambience through dance, music, poetry and discussion for individuals to experience art, it added.
#Art #Exhibition #ArtTalk #MetroEdition #JaipirArtSummit #TriveniKalaSangam #KNMA pic.twitter.com/PCE0cdM59t— Jaipur Art Summit (@jaipurartsummit) September 26, 2018
"The idea behind putting (together) this exhibition was to create a cross border art connect, not just in terms of geographical locations but also perspectives," curator Kiran Chopra said in a statement.
The summit will also see an art competition for college-goers on "Art and Society", being organised by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), to motivate young artistic talent.
Registrations for it can be made online at www.jaipurartsummit.in.
A talk show titled "Art in the Times of Internet" will also aim to gather art critics, connoisseurs and enthusiasts for conversations and networking. A colour therapy session is also scheduled.
The list of international artists include John Antonie Labadie (US), Keunyoung Song (South Korea), Renata Von Hoessle (Belgium), Ranjit Das (Bangladesh), Sarath Perrera, Suneth Priya, and Chaminda Gamage (Sri Lanka).
These artists from India are Alok Bhattacharya, Amrut Patel, Anjani Reddy, Anil Bodwal, Dharmendra Rathore, Manoj Mohanty, Rubkirat Vohra, Rakesh Kumar Mahala, R. Chaurasia, R. B. Gauttam, Soham Raha, Tanisha Bakshi, Tanuprakash, Vinod Sharma, Vikram Nayak, and Vikrant Bhise.
The summit and exhibition will run from October 4-10, and are open for public participation.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan React on Mumbai Police's Thugs Posts
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
- Built to Last Just 6 Months, India's 'Mangalyaan' Marks Four-Year Space Anniversary
- World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...