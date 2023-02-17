CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Anti-Valentine's WeekTravelHealth and FitnessFoodSex and Relationships
Home » News » Lifestyle » Deme Love’s Shimmering Black Gown on Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates Sumptuous Elegance in Every Way
1-MIN READ

Deme Love’s Shimmering Black Gown on Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates Sumptuous Elegance in Every Way

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 15:52 IST

Mumbai, India

At the showing of The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala radiates beauty in a stunning black gown. (Images: Instagram)

At the showing of The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala radiates beauty in a stunning black gown. (Images: Instagram)

From the racks at Deme Love, Sobhita chose a sequin dress with a cut-out at the waist. This looks fabulous, doesn't it?

From February 17, The Night Manager, a thriller featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor, will be streamable on Disney Hotstar. Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, and Mrunal Thakur attended a special screening of the film last night that was held for performers and friends in the business. In order to stay active, Sobhita Dhulipala is currently promoting The Night Manager, her next web series. Without a modest, stylish treat on the side, nothing gets done. Her impeccable sense of style is well known to us. Her most recent appearance has us totally smitten right now.

Check out her post right here: 

Choosing an attire for a nighttime soirée might be difficult for most people. Whether they are elegant saris or sensual gowns, they should all have a statement-making quality that is out of control. Sobhita Dhulipala’s closet is a great trove in that regard. The Made in Heaven actor’s line features sensuous slips, perfect tailoring, figure-grazing body-cons, and contemporary ethnic wear, making it the ultimate of evening dress inspiration. We don’t mind Sobhita Dhulipala teaching us how to dress as long as she does it. Without a doubt, the actress has shown off her taste of fashion. Her daring fashion decisions aren’t always what you’d expect; you know, a cocktail dress here, a pre-draped saree there. This time, the emphasis is on bringing a dazzling Shimmer to the sleek black silhouette. She wore a form-fitting dress with a delicate halter neckline and a waist cutout. On the exposed back of her garment, a delicate strap motif is present. The clothing, which retails at Rs. 24,500, is offered by Deme Love.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s sparkling black gown by Deme Love is opulently glamourous from all sides

She opted for a pair of eye-catching black shoes. She dropped her accessories and let her clothing do the talking. With her glammed-up makeup, which included kohl-rimmed eyes, well-contoured cheeks, and a glossy red lip colour, Sobhita had the supermodel look down pat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bollywood fashion
  2. fashion
  3. sobhita dhulipala
first published:February 17, 2023, 15:52 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 15:52 IST
Read More