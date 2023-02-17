Deme Love’s Shimmering Black Gown on Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates Sumptuous Elegance in Every Way

From February 17, The Night Manager, a thriller featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor, will be streamable on Disney Hotstar. Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, and Mrunal Thakur attended a special screening of the film last night that was held for performers and friends in the business. In order to stay active, Sobhita Dhulipala is currently promoting The Night Manager, her next web series. Without a modest, stylish treat on the side, nothing gets done. Her impeccable sense of style is well known to us. Her most recent appearance has us totally smitten right now.

Check out her post right here:

Choosing an attire for a nighttime soirée might be difficult for most people. Whether they are elegant saris or sensual gowns, they should all have a statement-making quality that is out of control. Sobhita Dhulipala’s closet is a great trove in that regard. The Made in Heaven actor’s line features sensuous slips, perfect tailoring, figure-grazing body-cons, and contemporary ethnic wear, making it the ultimate of evening dress inspiration. We don’t mind Sobhita Dhulipala teaching us how to dress as long as she does it. Without a doubt, the actress has shown off her taste of fashion. Her daring fashion decisions aren’t always what you’d expect; you know, a cocktail dress here, a pre-draped saree there. This time, the emphasis is on bringing a dazzling Shimmer to the sleek black silhouette. She wore a form-fitting dress with a delicate halter neckline and a waist cutout. On the exposed back of her garment, a delicate strap motif is present. The clothing, which retails at Rs. 24,500, is offered by Deme Love.

She opted for a pair of eye-catching black shoes. She dropped her accessories and let her clothing do the talking. With her glammed-up makeup, which included kohl-rimmed eyes, well-contoured cheeks, and a glossy red lip colour, Sobhita had the supermodel look down pat.

