Demi Lovato Denies Breaking Sobriety with Margaritas, Weed

The 27-year-old singer has spoken up after she was reported to have broken her sobriety by smoking weed and drinking margaritas.

IANS

Updated:December 8, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Singer Demi Lovato is still sober, 16 months after she was rushed to hospital due to suspected drug overdose.

The 27-year-old singer has spoken up after she was reported to have broken her sobriety by smoking weed and drinking margaritas, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former child actress, who appeared on TV series "Barney & Friends" took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to dispel the rumours, writing on a plain black background, "Don't believe the rumours".

She additionally posted a black screen on her feed and wrote in the caption: "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing....."

It's not clear whom her posts were directed at, but some fans have come to her defence following rumours of her supposed relapse.

"Leave my Demi alone stop spreading hate and rumours," one wrote in the comment section.

Others took the message of Demi's post literally and are overjoyed at the thought of getting new music from the "Give Your Heart a Break" songstress soon.

"The moment weve all been waiting for," one wrote in all caps. Another added, "omg I can't wait for the comeback tour."

Lovato's latest Instagram updates come after Perez Hilton claimed on his podcast that he has "a friend who has a friend who works at an establishment" in downtown L.A. This friend-of-a-friend allegedly told him that Lovato and her new boyfriend Austin G. Wilson were "ordering alcoholic drinks and drinking them. Specifically, she was drinking margaritas".

It was additionally said that the "Camp Rock" star was smoking weed at the bar.

Lovato has been busy working on her new album in the last few months.

