Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Demi Lovato Gets 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo

Singer Demi Lovato has got her self a new tattoo on her neck which says "survivor" over a year following her near-fatal overdose.

IANS

Updated:December 18, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Demi Lovato Gets 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo
Demi Lovato arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' at the Fonda Theatre on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. (Image: AP)

Singer Demi Lovato has got her self a new tattoo on her neck which says "survivor" over a year following her near-fatal overdose.

The Echame la Culpa hitmaker recently celebrated a year of sobriety following her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018, six years after previously kicking her substance abuse habit, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Now Lovato has got herself inked to remember the issues she's overcome.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Lovato turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to create the simple scroll art.

It's the latest of Lovato's tattoos to remind her about the power of self-love after having the word "me" inked onto her left ring finger earlier this year, joining her "stay strong" mantra on her wrists, and her "now I'm a warrior" declaration on her back.

The news emerges weeks after the 27-year-old singer, candidly reflected on the lessons learned following her 2018 health scare at the Teen Vogue Summit here.

"I see someone that has overcome a lot," she said, admitting she would use the word "resilience" to describe how far she has come.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram