Demi Lovato Gets 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo
Singer Demi Lovato has got her self a new tattoo on her neck which says "survivor" over a year following her near-fatal overdose.
Demi Lovato arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' at the Fonda Theatre on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. (Image: AP)
Singer Demi Lovato has got her self a new tattoo on her neck which says "survivor" over a year following her near-fatal overdose.
The Echame la Culpa hitmaker recently celebrated a year of sobriety following her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018, six years after previously kicking her substance abuse habit, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Now Lovato has got herself inked to remember the issues she's overcome.
According to the New York Post's Page Six, Lovato turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to create the simple scroll art.
It's the latest of Lovato's tattoos to remind her about the power of self-love after having the word "me" inked onto her left ring finger earlier this year, joining her "stay strong" mantra on her wrists, and her "now I'm a warrior" declaration on her back.
The news emerges weeks after the 27-year-old singer, candidly reflected on the lessons learned following her 2018 health scare at the Teen Vogue Summit here.
"I see someone that has overcome a lot," she said, admitting she would use the word "resilience" to describe how far she has come.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Scared of Anyone, Just Being Responsible: Varun Dhawan on Silence Over Anti-CAA Protests
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Fans Look Forward to Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Indo-Pak Dance Off
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills