Demi Lovato is 'Not Friends With' Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato, who was best friends with fellow Disney star Selena Gomez, says that they are not friends anymore.

IANS

Updated:April 15, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Demi Lovato, who was best friends with fellow Disney star Selena Gomez, says that they are not friends anymore.

Demi Lovato admits she is "not friends with" Selena Gomez, although the two pop stars worked together quite early in life as children in the same show.

Lovato said she never really felt close to Gomez, even though they worked together as children on the show Barney & Friends before finding success with their own programmes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Lovato told Harper's Bazaar: "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them, but I'm not friends with her. I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

But the Solo hitmaker always considers Miley Cyrus a friend, calling the Wrecking Ball singer "awesome".

She added: "I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

Lovato has a new friendship with singer Ariana Grande with whom she now shares a manager.

"I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it's hard to find. Two women who are in a competitive industry - the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that. I always long for friendships with women. I think it's so sacred."

Lovato also shared that she can see herself settling down and starting a family with a woman.

