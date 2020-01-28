Demi Lovato Talks About Desire to Become a Mother
Singer-actress Demi Lovato talked about her desire to become a mother and how that is a part of her 10-year plan as that will make her happy and worry less about success.
Facebook photo of singer Demi Lovato.
Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her desire to become a mother. Lovato has a 10-year plan and she sees children as part of the plan, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope. All of this (success) is great and it's beautiful and I'm lucky and I'm blessed and I'm grateful, but I've learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn't have ended up where I did," she said.
"When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family, I think about my friends, I think about my team. I think about... connections, soul connections, meaningful relationships," Lovato told Apple Music's Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in a candid interview.
Lovato has been in relationships with actor Wilmer Valderrama and model Austin Wilson in the past, and she indicates she might be serious about settling down this time.
"I don't even know if I see it (future) with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that (have kids) this decade, and if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe the next, I don't know. We'll see. But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success," she said.
