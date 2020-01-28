Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Demi Lovato Talks About Desire to Become a Mother

Singer-actress Demi Lovato talked about her desire to become a mother and how that is a part of her 10-year plan as that will make her happy and worry less about success.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Facebook photo of singer Demi Lovato.
Facebook photo of singer Demi Lovato.

Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her desire to become a mother. Lovato has a 10-year plan and she sees children as part of the plan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope. All of this (success) is great and it's beautiful and I'm lucky and I'm blessed and I'm grateful, but I've learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn't have ended up where I did," she said.

"When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family, I think about my friends, I think about my team. I think about... connections, soul connections, meaningful relationships," Lovato told Apple Music's Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in a candid interview.

Lovato has been in relationships with actor Wilmer Valderrama and model Austin Wilson in the past, and she indicates she might be serious about settling down this time.

"I don't even know if I see it (future) with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that (have kids) this decade, and if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe the next, I don't know. We'll see. But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram