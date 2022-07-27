Demi Moore on Hair Care and Why She Would Not Cut Her Hair

Hollywood actress Demi Moore loves to flaunt her all-natural black hair that goes up to her hips. The 59-year-old recently shared some tips and tricks on hair care and we are here for it. The Striptease actress told People that she feels most comfortable with her hair being at its longest length.

She told People that over the years, her hair has undergone various treatments. “I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob,” she told the magazine. However, Demi added that when she is not working, she tries to do as little to her hair as possible. The G.I. Jane actress said that it is stressful even having someone touch her hair. She also told People that if she does not have anywhere to go, she avoids putting any heat treatment on her hair. “I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often.”

Moore had famously shaved her head for the 1997 film G.I. Jane, however, she said that at this point in her career, she would be “hard-pressed” to pull off another drastic hair move.

Talking about how she likes to maintain her luscious black hair, Demi told the US-based entertainment magazine that she gets regular tiny trims and the rest of its beauty comes from the inside out. The actress also stressed on the importance of following a healthy diet to actually nourish the hair from within.

Demi said that at this point in her life, she is comfortable with herself and knows that she does not have to prove anything to anyone. The actress added that if a role requires her to change her hair, she would rather wear a wig. Demi added that she also has apprehensions about how her hair would grow back.

Moore is known for her roles in Indecent Proposal, Ghost and Flawless.

