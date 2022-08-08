Demystifying Different Types Of Headaches, And How To Treat Them

Headaches are as common as they get. They can be caused due to reasons like lack of proper sleep, exposure to bright lights, loud noise, stress etc; or because of some complex factors such as underlying health problems.

People get alarmed at the slightest of pain and it is totally understandable. To help you navigate through the different types of headaches, we have broken down the symptoms and the steps for their treatment.

However, if your headache persists for a longer duration, you must seek medical attention. Read the list below.

Medication overuse- headaches

This type of headache occurs when you regularly take pain relief medication to relieve headaches. They are also known as rebound headaches and occur because of overstimulation of the brain’s muscles or due to the effect of a painkiller.

Such kinds of headaches can stop when you withdraw yourself from taking painkillers. It can be tough in the short run but will give long-term benefits.

Menstrual Migraine

A study by the National Library of Medicine states that “Migraine is a common disorder that occurs in three times as many women as men.” Menstrual migraine happens when estrogen levels drop immediately before the start of the menstrual cycle. Symptoms can last for a few hours, but the headache can occur for a few days.

Another study by NLM indicates that Triptans work well to relieve symptoms and debility that come with migraines. They are also well-tolerated by the body.

Sinusitis

Sinuses are air-filled spaces in the skull located behind the forehead, nasal bones, cheeks, and eyes. Sinusitis headaches are accompanied by pressure and pain in the nasal walls, nose bridge, and cheekbones.

Treatment: A decongestant or saline nasal spray can help in facilitating mucus to drain. Use a vaporizer or inhale steam with small amounts of menthol.

Tension headache

This is the most common type of headache which feels like a tight band around the forehead. It can be caused by stress, alcohol, and dehydration among other reasons.

Treatment: Increase water intake, and improve daily routine like sleeping on time, and getting adequate sleep. Take a hot bath or apply heating pads around your head several times a day for 5-10 minutes.

(Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. Seek medical attention for any queries or best treatment.)

