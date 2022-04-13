Dengue Cases on Rise in Delhi, Prevent Yourself With These Simple Tips

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that is caused when the Aedes aegypti mosquito bites a human. The viral disease starts with a mild to heavy fever which can be treated with timely medical care. Dengue is usually found in tropical and sub-tropical regions. If the disease is not detected on time, it can prove fatal for some. India’s capital is witnessing a rise in Dengue cases every day. In the month of March, Delhi recorded 22 cases of dengue with a total of 61 cases since the beginning of this year. The number of cases is the highest since 2017 in the state and is raising concern for the authorities. It is important for one to know all about Dengue to prevent getting infected by the viral infection.

Symptoms of Dengue

The symptoms of dengue commonly appear after a few days of being bitten by the mosquito. The symptoms usually appear similar to that of regular flu due to which you might ignore them. Let’s look at some of the common symptoms of dengue.

Advertisement

High Fever (more than 102 F) Headache Muscle, bone or joint pain Nausea Vomiting Pain behind the eyes Swollen glands Rash Severe Dengue symptoms that can prove to be life-threatening: Severe stomach pain Persistent vomiting Bleeding from your gums or nose Blood in your urine, stools or vomit Bleeding under the skin, which might look like bruising Difficult or rapid breathing Fatigue Irritability or restlessness

Prevention from Dengue

As they say, prevention is better than cure. It is always better to keep the surroundings clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in the area. To prevent and protect yourself from the infection, follow these simple tips.

Always use a mosquito repellent, even if you are indoors. While going out, try to wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants with covered feet. Keep the indoors cool by using an air conditioner, if possible. Keep the windows and doors closed to prevent the entry of mosquitoes. Use a net door for ventilation. Use mosquito nets while sleeping. If you see any symptoms of dengue, contact your doctor. Do not let water stored in tires, cans, pots or tanks in and near your home. Change the water of the air cooler every day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.