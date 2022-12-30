Dental Care: 5 Excellent Home Remedies For Teeth Whitening

Not many would disagree that white teeth are really appealing. When you see someone with pearly white and sparkling teeth, you are immediately impressed by them. Not only is good oral hygiene important for appearance, but it is also essential for your general health. Brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash are all essential components of healthy dental hygiene. If you do not keep your mouth clean, food, mineral salts, and germs begin to accumulate on your teeth. This is referred to as plaque, which eventually evolves into tartar. This hard yellow deposit on your teeth can easily cause harm to your dental health.

Running to the dentist every time might not seem feasible to most of us. And practically, it is not even necessary always. Over-expensive whitening treatments can burn a hole in your pockets and can also cause tooth sensitivity or a disappointing result.

Therefore, we have brought a list of tried-and-tested home remedies for teeth whitening to save you time and money. Check them out here:

Vitamin C

Vitamins are a great source of nourishment, and vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help keep your gums and teeth healthy. You can take a soluble vitamin C supplement once a day or receive your vitamin dose naturally by eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Consult your dentist to determine the appropriate dose for you.

Also Read: Ideas To Host the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party

Clove

Cloves have proved to be very beneficial for teeth. Not only does clove smell and taste delicious, but it also prevents cavities from spreading and helps relieve discomfort. Are you suffering from tooth pain? Don’t be surprised if your dentist recommends using clove oil on your gums and teeth. Eugenol, the key element in clove, numbs the skin it comes into contact with, providing some comfort from conditions such as swollen gums or a slight toothache.

Baking Soda

Baking soda can aid in the removal of plaque from your teeth. All you need is a teaspoon of baking soda, toothpaste, salt (optional), and a toothbrush. For this, combine baking soda and salt, or simply use baking soda. Brush your teeth with the mixture. After that, rinse your mouth with lukewarm water. Simply check the amount of baking soda. Excessive consumption might damage tooth enamel.

Guava

The fruit and leaves of this plant can assist to remove plaque and tartar naturally. They are effective plaque removers. Not only that, but guava can also aid in reducing gum swelling. All you have to do is chew some clean guava leaves every day and spit them out. This reduces the likelihood of plaque formation on teeth.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera helps remove tartar from teeth. Make a paste of it and a few other substances to clean your teeth. Take one teaspoon of aloe vera gel, four teaspoons of glycerin, baking soda, one cup of water, and one teaspoon of lemon essential oil. Combine these ingredients and use them to scrub your teeth. Repeat regularly until the plaque and tartar are gone. Do this every three to four days to see better results.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here