Depression is Real: 6 Actors and Their Battle with This Disease

A common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act, the World Health Organization (WHO) says depression affects more than 300 million people worldwide. And while it may seem like a big deal, fear not, from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) to our very own Deepika Padukone (who is ruling the red carpet at Cannes 2019 at the moment), a number of stars have come out and spoken of their battles against depression and how they have managed to conquer feelings of intense sadness that lasts for extended periods, loss of interest in everyday activities, headaches, anxiety, trouble sleeping, and sleep disturbances.Here's looking at actors who have been vocal about their fight against depression.The Padmavat actor was lauded for having an honest conversation with media about her fight with depression in 2015. She is considered to be one of the path breakers from the film fraternity who turned her private battle with depression into an opportunity to remove the stigma attached to it.While he may have been one of the bravest Avengers as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has always maintained about his depression stemming from his debilitating anxiety. In an interview, Chris Evans described the feelings that overwhelm him in the spotlight saying that walking on the red carpet feels like “walking on hot coals.”The actor and better half of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to Twitter and talked about the need to normalise anxiety and other mental health conditions. The Zero actor shared that she suffers from anxiety and she is treating it with medication but added that “it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem.” The actor urged people to talk openly about it and added that there is nothing shameful about it or something to hide.Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has opened up about suffering from depression after facing a constant stream of negativity over her character Sansa Stark on the hit HBO show. Speaking on Dr Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks, Sophie explained that her "biggest challenge" with regards to her mental health is her depression. However, Sophie revealed that she's been having therapy and added that her relationship with Joe Jonas has helped her love herself a lot too.He too suffered from depression for three months following his shoulder surgery and the release of his movie Ra. One. The actor emphasized the need for conversation by admitting that he came over his depression by talking to his friends and family and by taking help from them.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, that during the 1990s, while he was rising to fame in films like Fight Club and Interview with a Vampire, he was actually sinking into a deep depression. According to the actor, the ultimate feeling of unease finally came while on a trip to Casablanca, where his realizations of extreme poverty shocked him into finally seeking help.