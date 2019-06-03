Take the pledge to vote

Depression May Put Women at Risk of Chronic Diseases; Here are Signs & Symptoms to Look Out for

Women with depression and chronic diseases were more likely to come from low-income households, be overweight and inactive, smoke tobacco and drink alcohol.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
A study, published in the journal American Psychological Association Health Psychology, examined 7,407 middle-aged women (45-50 years) for over 20 years, came to the conclusion that women who experience symptoms of depression, even without a clinical diagnosis, are at an increased risk of developing multiple chronic diseases.

Depression is a fairly common and equally serious medical illness that affects how a person feels about himself/ herself. The condition can cause feelings of sadness and/ or loss of interest in activities once enjoyed. However, being sad at an incident or due to some reason does not amount to depression. Grief is a natural process that is unique to each individual, and even though a person might say he/she is 'depressed', it may not necessarily be so.

Symptoms of depression include:
*Feeling sad or having a perpetually depressed mood
*Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed
*Weight loss or gain unrelated to dieting
*Problems with sleep — sleeping too much or too little
*Constant fatigue
*Feeling worthless or guilty
*Difficulty concentrating or arriving at decisions
*Suicidal thoughts
*Great vacillations in temper
*Being constantly glued to social media and daydreaming

Depression also shares some of the same biological pathways and neurotransmitters, meaning around 75% of people with depression suffer recurring or chronic pain. A 2008 study in the Archives of General Psychiatry found that when people with depression anticipate pain, their brain activity indicates more emotion and less coping

How to treat depression?
*One of the most treatable mental conditions, there are ways in which to bring one's life back on tracks.

*Get into a routine and set a goal for oneself. Getting into a routine allows a person to not slip into drudgery while attaining one's goal allows the person to feel better about themselves.

*Exercising temporarily boosts feel-good chemicals called endorphins and in the long run help, the brain rewires itself.

*Check what you are eating, eat healthily. Avoid junk food; eat foods that will make you feel better.

*Get enough sleep. Go to bed every day at the same time and try not to take any nap in between during the day.

*Take on more responsibilities that do not allow you to think negatively about yourself. Challenge the negative thoughts.

*Do something new in life. Depression puts you in a rut, push yourself to do new things which could alter levels of dopamine in the brain that is associated with pleasure, and enjoyment.
