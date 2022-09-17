Dermatologist Shares Tips To Control Atopic Dermatitis Flare-Ups During Winter

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) is the medical term for Eczema, which is a common skin ailment that primarily affects children but can also happen to adults as well. The chronic disease is non-communicable and is frequent during the monsoon and winter seasons. Flaky, itchy and dry skins are common symptoms of this illness and can become bothersome. As winter will be here soon, it is essential to follow a healthy skincare routine because the symptoms might irritate your skin. To control AD, a dermatologist has given tips to control it during the winter season.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Dr Rashmi Sarkar, MD, Director Professor of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) shared that the infections like cold cause AD to flare up in a non-specific way as they disrupt the immune system. There are a few changes in the lifestyle that can help in avoiding flare-ups. She also mentioned that if someone is suffering symptoms of Eczema, then they need to visit a qualified dermatologist.

She then highlighted that everybody has different triggers for flare-ups, and there could be a delay between the trigger and symptoms. “Common triggers include perspiration, textiles (wool, polyester), pet dander, extremes of temperature, and harsh soaps which the dermatologist can help identify,” Dr Sarkar added.

She advised AD patients to keep their skin moisturised as the winter season is extremely dry. Dr Sarkar also shared, “When you sleep, use a humidifier to keep the air in your bedroom moist. After taking a shower or bath, apply body lotion.”

She added another tip to get relief from the itching which is to moisten the skin, and soak in a warm bath with small amounts of bath oil.

Dr Sarkar also recommended choosing soaps, cleaners and laundry detergents that do not contain any perfumes or dyes as they are typical eczema triggers. She suggested that people suffering from atopic dermatitis may choose soft clothing, well-worn before that is gentle to their skin.

She mentioned that if wool or similar fabric bothers the patient, then they should avoid wearing them. “Find wool-free clothing to keep you warm this winter or take advice from your dermatologist. Wear loose clothing that does not irritate your skin,” she added.

Dr Sarkar asked to consult a dermatologist to determine what is causing the skin irritation and can examine how a person’s skin reacts to various products.

