Dermatologists Think Coconut Oil Works Best For Hair, Here’s Why

Hair Oils have a special place in our country. This particular commodity is a common item whenever people roll out hair-related advice. Be it experts who people refer to for ways to tackle hair loss or the Dadi Maa Ke Nuskhe for lush hair growth, hair oil has a reputation as a magic ointment that solves all the problems. Now, we are not saying that hair oil is completely ineffective, but along with the benefits of hair oil, tag myths that are veiled as advice but do not really benefit damaged hair.

Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist, busts a set of myths associated with hair oil through an Instagram reel. With the help of in-texts, Dr Panth tells how hair oil being touted as the remedy for stunted hair growth and hair fall is misleading and holds very little truth. Instead, hair oils function as conditioners that help the hair by forming a coating. In addition, Dr Panth also discusses the perception of people who think leaving the hair oil overnight will increase its effect on the strength and growth of the hair.

“There is no added benefit of leaving it on overnight. You can wash it off in a few hours,” Dr Panth wrote in the caption accompanying the video. She added that hair oil acts as a conditioner for dry, damaged, and frizzy hair. Talking about the correct way of applying hair oil, she wrote, “Best to apply hair oil on the lower part of the hair (leave 4-5 inches from roots) where your natural scalp oils do not reach.” She ends the caption by advising against using hair oil in case of dandruff.

Take a look at the video here:

According to Dr Panth, the best hair oil isn’t some company-manufactured oil laden with chemicals. Instead, coconut oil is the best option and works most efficiently with hair.

