‘Desi’ Pop Industry Seizes Opportunity and Makes Songs During Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, many regional pop industries, especially Punjabi, have decided to make songs about the virus. We have compiled some for you.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
The deadly coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill, where the only priority is to save the affected. Many businesses across the world, and India, are feeling the heat and crashing down, but there is one industry which has come up with a unique strategy.

We are talking about the true ‘desi’ Indian pop industry which has decided to go for an all-out war against COVID-19 induced situations by making songs. Many regional pop industries, especially Punjabi, has decided to cash in on the trending topic.

Even established singers like Emiway Bantai and Divine have made songs around the coronavirus.

Other industries like Bhojpuri and Haryanvi have also decided to make music on coronavirus.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India have risen sharply in the last one week, crossing the 4,000-mark on Monday morning, while 109 people have died so far, according to health ministry data. The trajectory has been steep as cases have nearly doubled in the last four days, and if the same trajectory continues for a few weeks, India's hospitals could get overwhelmed.

However, experts believe that India is still not in the third phase where community transmission starts.

Here, we have compiled some of the latest songs based on the coronavirus:

