Desi Superfoods That You Can Include In Winter Meals

Superfoods are of utmost importance if you want to combat chronic diseases and maintain a healthy metabolism. Superfoods are a powerhouse for nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Some foods like blueberries, salmon, and kale are particularly beneficial as superfoods. However, these foods are not easily accessible. There is a popular misconception as well that all superfoods are inaccessible and rather expensive. What most people don’t know is that a typical Indian kitchen is loaded with several superfoods. Now nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared these common superfoods on her Instagram account. While sharing the pictures of these superfoods, Lovneet wrote, “Superfoods are probably the most searched term by health enthusiasts on the internet today! Luckily, a typical Indian kitchen is loaded with a treasure trove of desi superfoods that you have not paid attention to in all these years. These superfoods can provide you with health and longevity and will eventually be easier on your pockets. It is time to include them in your diet ASAP."

Let us take a look at some of the superfoods recommended by nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Ghia/ lauki for zucchini

Bottle gourd is one of the healthiest vegetables. Lauki is known to facilitate weight-loss and is an excellent choice for your detox regime. Lauki’s juice is good for the heart and also keeps diabetes in check.

Coconut for avocado

Coconut has several benefits for the human body. It has a high fibre content which helps in avoiding constipation. Moreover, coconut contains manganese, Omega-6 fatty acids, folate, and selenium. Omega-6 fatty acids are associated with lower risk of stroke and heart disease.

Amaranth leaves for kale

Amaranth leaves are a powerhouse for essential phytonutrients and antioxidants which help to reduce inflammation in the body. Amaranth leaves are also very low on calories as 100gms of Amaranth leaves only have 23 calories. One more reason to include this superfood in your diet is that it is high in iron content and dietary fibre.

Amla for goji berry

Amla is said to be very good for digestive health. It also helps in improving eyesight if consumed regularly. Amla is loaded with phenolic phytochemicals like flavonoids, anthocyanins and is a potent source of vitamin C and A.

Ashwagandha for ginseng

Ashwagandha, also known as Indian Ginseng, is perhaps best known for its stress-relieving properties. Ashwagandha is also said to reduce blood glucose levels.

