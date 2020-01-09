Take the pledge to vote

Designer Manav Gangwani, Who Styled Lady Gaga & Justin Bieber, in Legal Soup

Gangwani has allegedly failed to pay rent for the last 10 months since April 2019, at Rs 3.5 lakh per month, and is now even refusing to answer calls and messages citing personal reasons.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
Fashion designer Manav Gangwani could be in for deep trouble for failing to pay the rent of an accommodation in the Capital's Panchsheel Park area.

Legal documents accessed by IANS reveal property owner Lalit Bansal, through his lawyer, has cited that Gangwani has failed to pay rent for the last 10 months since April 2019, at Rs 3.5 lakh per month, and is now even refusing to answer calls and messages citing personal reasons.

"It is on record that while the lease deed particularly captures the defendant is bound to give advance rent, it is highlighted that the defendant every month defaulted in payment, and only after several repeated reminders would undertake the payment of the monthly agreed rent amount," read the legal document.

"It is important to note that the last rent paid was for the month of April 2019 and that to after repeated reminders. The default in payment continued till July 2019 and thereafter the plantiff requested the defendant to either resolve continuous default breach in view of lease deed dated 15,10,2018 or vacate and handover the position of the determined property," the document further stated.

When IANS reached out to Gangwani, he said: "There has been disagreement on certain things with them and they already have my security deposit. Also, I am looking at shifting out of the premises because I am not comfortable with that whole situation. I am not the kind of person who takes things in a different manner. It is always better to do things amicably because it takes forever to build relationships."

"Considering the fact that I will not be enjoying the tenancy anymore, I need fair amount of good time to look for a good decent place because I have unwell parents. I cannot be shifting out just instantly and they have been quite cooperative," he said.

