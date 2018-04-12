Designer Neeta Lulla Interested in Making a 'Rom-Com'

Four times National Award-winning designer Neeta Lulla, who has worked on over 300 films, says she would like to make a romantic-comedy movie some day.In over three decades of styling and designing, Lulla has worked with more than 90 actors including Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. No wonder why she said: "I am from Bollywood, people associate me with Bollywood and people close to me are from Bollywood." Not that she hasn't worked with international talent. Her past patrons also include singer Akon, model Tyra Banks and rapper Wiz Khalifa.And making a movie is something that she would "love" to do."(The cast) depends on the script. But I would like to make a rom-com. I like the genre as it transports you to the land of fun and free spirit," Lulla told IANS in an interview. "But right now there are expansion plans. I also teach fashion. I can't give that up," she added. The ace designer just had actress Kangana Ranaut as her guest for the launch of her store here."I worked with Kangana in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. She is a woman of substance and an all-rounder. I admire such women," said Lulla.The designer's new store in Delhi's luxury destination, the DLF Emporio mall in Vasant Kunj, is an extension of House Of Neeta Lulla. What took her so long to open her own store in the capital?"I do a lot of films, bridal and couture. I have always wanted to be in Delhi but I was looking for the right location. I have been wanting DLF Emporio for the longest time. I do have a lot of clients in Delhi who come to Mumbai as well. But I am happy to be in Delhi now," said designer, popularly known as ‘Czarina of Indian Fashion'. "I will definitely have another store in Delhi. I am also looking for a bigger space in Mumbai then other metros in India and will also go international," she said.But when people can now simply browse, select and place an order online, why are 'brick and mortar' stores important to her?"It is important to have a physical store for couture and bridal. When you are looking for pret or casuals, you know the brand that you want. You just have to choose the size, colour and style. "When it comes to bridal, you want to see the embroidery, feel how heavy it is. You can't order it online. It takes a lot of detailing and effort. But yes, there are rare cases in which I, discussed with my clients online," she said.She has opened her first store in Delhi, but replicas of her creations are often found at Chandni Chowk.On battling copycats, she said: "My brand keeps inventing styles and designs every season. People say that they don't know a particular look of Neeta Lulla as we don't give the identical look again. "As far as copycats are concerned, I feel that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. So you need to live with that positive attitude and keep reinventing yourself. I think that's the adventure of being a designer," added Lulla.