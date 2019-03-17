English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Designer Ritu Beri, First Indian to be Appointed as Cultural & Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India
Ritu Beri received this recognition for her contribution towards bringing India and Uzbekistan together, fusing cultures in her clothing line.
Fashion designer Ritu Beri appointed as the Culture and Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India by the Ministry of Tourism of Uzbekistan. Image: @rituberi/Instagram
Loading...
Popular Indian fashion designer Ritu Beri has been appointed as the Cultural and Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India by the Ministry of Tourism of Uzbekistan.
This is in recognition of her contribution towards bringing the two countries together by way of fusing cultures in her clothing line.
"I am delighted and honoured to present the glory of Uzbekistan and create a connecting story between the two countries. It would be my endeavour to deepen the cultural and social ties between the two countries," Beri said in a statement.
She is the first Indian to be appointed to this position.
Uzbek Ambassador to India Farhod Arziev said: "It is a pleasure to appoint Beri as the Cultural and Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan. Though she has already been doing a lot of work at a personal level, now there is official recognition of her work."
"Her work would lead to starting of a movement which brings greater closeness between the two countries."
This is in recognition of her contribution towards bringing the two countries together by way of fusing cultures in her clothing line.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @rituberidesigns with @get_repost ・・・ @rituberi is the first Indian to be appointed the Culture and Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India. She was appointed to this position by the Ministry of Tourism of Uzbekistan. #RituBeri #IndianCultureAndTourism #ambassadortouzbekistan
"I am delighted and honoured to present the glory of Uzbekistan and create a connecting story between the two countries. It would be my endeavour to deepen the cultural and social ties between the two countries," Beri said in a statement.
She is the first Indian to be appointed to this position.
Uzbek Ambassador to India Farhod Arziev said: "It is a pleasure to appoint Beri as the Cultural and Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan. Though she has already been doing a lot of work at a personal level, now there is official recognition of her work."
"Her work would lead to starting of a movement which brings greater closeness between the two countries."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 4 Recap: The Purple Wedding Divides the Lannisters, Tyrion Kills His Father
- Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Owes Akshay Kumar Money on Kapil Sharma Show
- Here's Why Ralph Fiennes Initially Turned Down the Role of Voldemort in Harry Potter Films
- Facebook Says it Has Already Removed 1.5 Million Videos of The New Zealand Mosque Attack
- New Zealand Shooting: News Anchor Waleed Aly Delivers Powerful Message After Christchurch Massacre
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results