Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away, Malaika Arora Shares Emotional Note for Her

Simar Dugal was a well-known name in the fashion world, designing clothes for several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away, Malaika Arora Shares Emotional Note for Her
Malaika Arora (L) with Simar Dugal (centre)

Fashion designer Simar Dugal left the world for heavenly abode on Wednesday, August 12. The untimely design of the ace designer has left her friends in sorrow. Actress and model Malaika Arora mourned the loss of her buddy with an emotional message on Instagram.

Sharing some throwback pictures with Simar, Malaika wrote in the post, “My eyes well up n I can’t stop the tears... my beautiful friend, my angel, my strongest, my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial... love u n miss u so so much ... rest in peace my friend (sic).”

A lot of Malaika’s friends came forward on social media to console her in the time of grief. Shweta Bachchan posted a broken heart on the picture, while Sophie Choudry wrote, “OMG... I am so so sorry to hear this. RIP beautiful simar (sic).”

Vikram Phadnis also shared his condolence on the news, writing, “Can't believe…” Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora commented, “Rest In Peace our dearest sim.” Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra also commented on the post.

Simar was a well-known name among the fashion world, designing clothes for several Bollywood names, including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The year 2020 has been a sorrowful year for the lifestyle, fashion and Bollywood industry. A lot of gems have bid adieu to the world this year, including the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, Wajid Khan, Rahat Indori and Bullet Prakash.

