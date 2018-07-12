English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Designer Stella McCartney Calls For The Use of More Sustainable Materials
Fashion designer Stella McCartney has called for legal changes to force designers to follow her lead and use more sustainable materials.
Image: Getty
Fashion designer Stella McCartney has called for legal changes to force designers to follow her lead and use more sustainable materials.
The 46-year-old designer has called for "more mindfulness" in the creative industries and thinks legislation should be passed in order to protect the planet, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"If everyone in the design world created a more sustainable product with more mindfulness, then it would not even be a conversation. But they are not. We need to impose new laws on designers because sadly people aren't taking responsibility, and there is no incentive to encourage them.
"In order to encourage people to have better practice in their business, to have better product for the planet and the animals who inhabit us with us, then there absolutely should be some laws in place to make it harder for people to screw the planet up."
She said environmental impact is always at the forefront of her thinking when she is working.
"For me as a designer, the minute I make something I think about the planet. If I really wanted to be an eco warrior I'd just sit at home and only eat stuff out of my garden."
