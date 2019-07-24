Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Designer Suneet Varma Celebrates 'Light Within' At India Couture Week 2019

Suneet Varma curated his latest collection titled 'Amara' on day 2 of ICW.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Sunnet Varma's latest collection titled "Amara"
Sunnet Varma's latest collection titled "Amara"
For ace couturier Suneet Varma, every person has got a "light within" which makes them unique. Drawing inspiration from these energies, the designer curated his latest collection titled "Amara", showcased on the second day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Tuesday.

"'Amara' means the light within. I have met a lot of people over the course of work in this industry in the last 31 years. The more people I meet, the more girls I dress, my believe that there is light within everyone gets stronger. Some of them are aware of it, and a lot of people don't know this. I am more interested in the light that is within a bride. "

Varma presented 52 pieces, including lehengas, sarees as well as contemporary wears with bead work, Swarovski crystals, mirror work and intricate hand embroidery. He has used Indian silhouettes, traditional motifs and applique on a wide range of fabrics like satin, silk, net and georgette.

Ivory, beige and icy pink dominated the ensemble. Dark shades of midnight blue and burgundy with silver accents were used. Ditching too much of red or dark navy blue which the designer has used in the past, there were hues of green, light blue and gold.

Varma said the idea was to create beautiful clothing, not necessarily only traditional as people today are more open about fashion, and are addressing and talking about it.

"For me everything should come from the heart. It cannot be about the colour of the season or what would sell, and is commercial. It will sell regardless. I have to be happy with what I do," he said.

