Designers Not Exploring Sustainability: Nikhil Thampi

Fashion guru Nikhil Thampi, whose creations have been flaunted by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, says designers aren't experimenting with the idea of sustainability."My clothes are sustainable. It sustains over years, that's the sustainable angle for my label," Thampi told IANS when asked about the possibility of sustainable fashion in the luxury segment."It's an interesting idea and I think designers aren't experimenting with the idea of sustainability. That's something a designer should definitely try to make sustainable fabrics into luxury product," said the designer, who participated in Luxury Lifestyle Weekend (LLW) 2019.The three-day lifestyle event, organised by Magnanimous Group, was opened on February 22 at Reliance Jio Garden at Bandra Kurla Complex here. The event showcased over 150 international and Indian luxury lifestyle brands and engaged guests in unique, interactive sessions and sensory experiences.