English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Designers Not Exploring Sustainability: Nikhil Thampi
Ace designer Nikhil Thampi talks about the possibility of sustainable fashion in the luxury segment.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Loading...
Fashion guru Nikhil Thampi, whose creations have been flaunted by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, says designers aren't experimenting with the idea of sustainability.
"My clothes are sustainable. It sustains over years, that's the sustainable angle for my label," Thampi told IANS when asked about the possibility of sustainable fashion in the luxury segment.
"It's an interesting idea and I think designers aren't experimenting with the idea of sustainability. That's something a designer should definitely try to make sustainable fabrics into luxury product," said the designer, who participated in Luxury Lifestyle Weekend (LLW) 2019.
The three-day lifestyle event, organised by Magnanimous Group, was opened on February 22 at Reliance Jio Garden at Bandra Kurla Complex here. The event showcased over 150 international and Indian luxury lifestyle brands and engaged guests in unique, interactive sessions and sensory experiences.
"My clothes are sustainable. It sustains over years, that's the sustainable angle for my label," Thampi told IANS when asked about the possibility of sustainable fashion in the luxury segment.
"It's an interesting idea and I think designers aren't experimenting with the idea of sustainability. That's something a designer should definitely try to make sustainable fabrics into luxury product," said the designer, who participated in Luxury Lifestyle Weekend (LLW) 2019.
The three-day lifestyle event, organised by Magnanimous Group, was opened on February 22 at Reliance Jio Garden at Bandra Kurla Complex here. The event showcased over 150 international and Indian luxury lifestyle brands and engaged guests in unique, interactive sessions and sensory experiences.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results