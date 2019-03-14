English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Designers Pledge for Child Labour-free Fashion World
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has collaborated with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) to launch #Notmadebychildren campaign.
File image of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, a campaigner against child labour, on Wednesday led a group of designers to pledge a child labour-free supply chain in the Indian fashion industry.
"There are about 500 million children in the world who are forced into child labour. Through this pledge, we promise to stop hiring children at the workplace," Satyarthi said while addressing the media on the first day of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn Winter 2019 here.
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has collaborated with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) to launch #Notmadebychildren campaign. The campaign aims to stop child labour in India's fashion and textile industries.
According to Satyarthi, the initiative is the "start of a new movement in India".
"There are so many people who follow fashion. So, I feel this is one of the great platforms to raise voice against child labour. The fashion industry is not only about beauty and glamour. People involved in fashion are also responsible for creating awareness and education among people.
"This movement will enhance the inner beauty and outer beauty of the fashion industry and of course will help in changing the lives of our children."
Fashion designers like Rina Dhaka, Rahul Mishra and Reynu Taandon were a part of the pledge ceremony.
LMIFW, which began on Wednesday, will continue till Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
"There are about 500 million children in the world who are forced into child labour. Through this pledge, we promise to stop hiring children at the workplace," Satyarthi said while addressing the media on the first day of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn Winter 2019 here.
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has collaborated with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) to launch #Notmadebychildren campaign. The campaign aims to stop child labour in India's fashion and textile industries.
According to Satyarthi, the initiative is the "start of a new movement in India".
"There are so many people who follow fashion. So, I feel this is one of the great platforms to raise voice against child labour. The fashion industry is not only about beauty and glamour. People involved in fashion are also responsible for creating awareness and education among people.
"This movement will enhance the inner beauty and outer beauty of the fashion industry and of course will help in changing the lives of our children."
Fashion designers like Rina Dhaka, Rahul Mishra and Reynu Taandon were a part of the pledge ceremony.
LMIFW, which began on Wednesday, will continue till Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
- fdci
- Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation
- Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week
- Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scarlett Johansonn, Deepika Padukone, Bae Doona Come Together for Vogue US April Cover
- This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is Too Cute To Handle
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
- Man Lost at Sea Survives by Turning Jeans Into Floatation Device
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 10 For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results