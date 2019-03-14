Designers Pledge for Child Labour-free Fashion World

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, a campaigner against child labour, on Wednesday led a group of designers to pledge a child labour-free supply chain in the Indian fashion industry."There are about 500 million children in the world who are forced into child labour. Through this pledge, we promise to stop hiring children at the workplace," Satyarthi said while addressing the media on the first day of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn Winter 2019 here.The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has collaborated with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) to launch #Notmadebychildren campaign. The campaign aims to stop child labour in India's fashion and textile industries.According to Satyarthi, the initiative is the "start of a new movement in India"."There are so many people who follow fashion. So, I feel this is one of the great platforms to raise voice against child labour. The fashion industry is not only about beauty and glamour. People involved in fashion are also responsible for creating awareness and education among people."This movement will enhance the inner beauty and outer beauty of the fashion industry and of course will help in changing the lives of our children."Fashion designers like Rina Dhaka, Rahul Mishra and Reynu Taandon were a part of the pledge ceremony.LMIFW, which began on Wednesday, will continue till Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.