7 Ways to Detoxify After Binge-eating During the Festive Season

While the festive season is usually followed by weddings and year-end parties, this year may bring slightly more subdued events, given the pandemic. But the one thing you can still count on and celebrate with is lots of heavenly and rich festive food. And it’s natural for all that food to lead to heaviness, puffiness, bloating and other minor digestive issues. While avoiding indulging is definitely a better option, if you’re facing any of these problems, know that they can be reversed quite easily by following some simple detox tips to help clear the toxins from your body.

1. Drink lots of water

Drinking water is the best way to flush toxins out of vital organs. You must drink at least two litres of water daily to maintain hydration in the body. Since you may have consumed excessive sodium (found in junk and fried food) and alcohol during the festive season, your body may get dehydrated, which makes it even more important to increase your water consumption from the average recommendation.

2. Start exercising

It’s understandable to miss a few workouts or lose track of your fitness goals during this time of the year. Once the festivities come to an end though, instead of procrastinating or feeling discouraged, you should start your exercise routine back up as it’ll feel good to burn the extra calories that you have gained during the festive season. You can start with mild exercises but be consistent with it. You may choose a simple exercise such as jogging and cycling or something challenging like running and pilates to get back in shape.

3. Consume probiotics

Probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kimchi, kefir and others contain good bacteria. Consuming such foods regularly can help give your gut health the boost it needs to get you back in shape.

4. Add metabolism-boosting drinks to your regime

Consumption of lemon and honey water early in the morning stimulates the digestive system and boosts your metabolism. Honey helps soothe the digestive tract and also fights infections present in the stomach. You can also try detox teas like chamomile or ginger tea as they help in improving digestion.

5. Add some antioxidants in your diet

Consume a cup of green tea early in the morning as it is loaded with polyphenols, which act as powerful antioxidants. Epigallocatechin gallate, an antioxidant found in green tea, helps in cleansing impurities and toxins from the body. Add tomatoes in your diet as their water content would keep you hydrated and the antioxidants present in them would detox your body.

6. Consume foods that are easy to digest

After having all that fried and processed food, give some rest to your colon, liver and kidneys by avoiding foods that are harder to digest. Consume foods that are low on fat but high on protein. You can also avoid dairy for a few days. Consume light foods such as khichdi, porridge, soups and salads - they’re easy to digest and yet nutritious.

7. Add some green vegetables

Green leafy and cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, kale, spinach and others are rich in antioxidants and can help fight inflammation in the body. These vegetables help in reducing bloating and cleansing the gastrointestinal tract. You can either boil or steam two cups of spinach along with tulsi or curry leaves. Either eat this mix by sprinkling some salt and pepper on it or you can simply strain and drink it.

