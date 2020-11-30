Dev Deepawali 2020: Know the Significance, Tithi and Puja Vidhi of Kartik Purnima

According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik is known as the eighth lunar month of the year. The Full Moon Day, also known as the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik, is known as Kartik Purnima. Many Hindu devotees take a dip in the holy waters of rivers, such as the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Godavari, since it is believed that taking a dip into the holy rivers on this day washes away one's sin and brings prosperity to one's life.

Some Hindus also worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious occasion. Among all the lunar months, Kartik is considered the holiest month. Going by the Gregorian calendar, Kartik Purnima falls in the month of November every year. People also light diyas on this day as it is said that the lords celebrated Diwali on this day. Hence, it is also known as Dev Deepawali.

The day is also significant for the Jain and the Sikh communities. On this day, the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak Dev was born. This year will mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this day, members of the Jain community also go on a pilgrimage to Palitana, a holy site, to worship Lord Adinath.

Kartik Purnima 2020: Date and Timings

This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on November 30. As per the drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi began at 12:47 pm on November 29, and will end at 2:59 pm on November 30, 2020.

Kartik Purnima 2020: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Kartik Purnima, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a dip in the holy river. They also worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi at night and read, listen and narrate the story of Satyanarayan.

Kartik Purnima 2020: Significance

Legend says that Lord Shiva killed a trio of Asura brothers, Tripurasura on this day by taking the avatar of Tripurari. When Tripurasura was killed, Gods were overjoyed and celebrated the day of Kartik Purnima as Diwali and paid obeisance to Lord Shiva's triumph over the demons. Hence, Kartik Purnima is also known as Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima.